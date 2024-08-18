Cyril Abiteboul speaks out on Renault withdrawal threat and possible Hyundai entry

Former Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has empathised with the situation his former colleagues are currently going through as uncertainty at Alpine continues.

Cyril Abiteboul’s association with Renault stems back over two decades, having first joined Renault as a college graduate in 2001, with tenures as business development manager and managing director before splitting with the manufacturer after 2020.

Cyril Abiteboul: I hope it’s not the end of the story

The future of Renault in F1 is far from certain as the sport prepares to awaken from its summer slumber. Prior to the summer break, former F1 team boss Bruno Famin confirmed Renault’s intention to transform its Viry-Chatillon factory, which has developed and manufactured Formula 1 engines for four decades, into a technological hub for the wider Groupe Renault.

The intention is for the Alpine F1 team to part ways with its Renault power unit and change from being a factory team into that of a customer – Mercedes is hotly tipped to be the supplier Alpine will turn to for 2026 and the start of the new regulations.

The news, which isn’t yet certain as Renault negotiates with unions in France over the move, has been met with dismay by employees at Viry-Chatillon, who have been left distraught by the proposed changes.

Former Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul, who oversaw Renault’s participation through his roles as managing director of the manufacturer’s motorsport activities – including the Viry facility – as well as leading the F1 team, spoke about the difficult situation unfolding at his former employers.

“I feel sorry for the group of people I knew very well,” he said, speaking to Motorsport.com’s Brazilian subsidiary.

Following Famin’s departure, the F1 team will be led forward by new team boss Oliver Oakes, with former Benetton and Renault team boss Flavio Briatore brought on board by Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo as executive advisor to serve as an intermediary between Oakes and De Meo.

Speaking at the Finnish round of the World Rally Championship, in which Abiteboul now works as team boss of Hyundai Motorsport, Abiteboul said he would like to think the people at Viry-Chatillon will have the chance to continue working in the area they love.

“I worked there for 15 years, that’s a long time, and many things have changed. I’d like to think that it’s not the end of the story for those who have dedicated their lives to Formula 1, but I’m no longer the boss, so it’s difficult to comment.”

2026 represents a time of huge change in F1, where the regulations are set to be torn up with new chassis and power unit rules coming into effect.

On top of that is the arrival of more manufacturers, as Audi takes over the Sauber squad, and Ford partners up with Red Bull Powertrains – there’s also the possibility of General Motors with its Cadillac brand if the Andretti entry is given permission to enter F1.

But Abiteboul downplayed the possibility of Hyundai following suit, despite the Korean brand’s success in world rallying.

“I don’t think we’re ready for that,” he said.

“Formula 1 is a world apart, there’s no way we’d come as a sponsor, we’re authentic, it’s not in our interest to pay other people’s bills, it’s not our style, but the other option would be to come with our own technology.

“For now, we’re not ready for it, we’re not even interested – maybe in the long term, but in the short term, we’re not ready at all. Our only chance of getting in would be in 2031, but we haven’t decided on that year yet. It would definitely take five years to get ready. Take Audi as an example, they also decided in 2021 to enter in 2026.”

