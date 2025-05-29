Despite abandoning their F1 power unit project, Renault CEO Luca de Meo insists the French manufacturer has “no intention” of selling the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Such is their belief in the F1 project, Flavio Briatore “guarantees” they’ll win races next season and fight for the World title in 2027.

Alpine want wins, not a new owner

Last year, Renault shocked Formula 1 and their own personnel at the Viry-Chatillon factory when they announced the abandonment of their F1 2026 engine project.

After years of being down on horsepower with their current Renault engine, Alpine had been awaiting a reset when the F1 2026 season began and an all-new power unit was bolted into the car.

But instead, the Enstone team, formerly branded as Renault, will be powered by Mercedes meaning they will no longer be a works outfit.

That was speculated to be step two in the potential sale of the Formula 1 team, with step one having been the return of former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore.

He rejoined the team mid-2024 amid rumours that his role was to ensure Alpine could be sold for top dollar. Briatore and the Renault bosses denied this, though it did little to silence the whispers.

Chatter that continued into the new season.

Former F1 driver David Coulthard voiced that earlier this year when he said: “It looks very much like they’re just trying to package that asset to sell it on, with the elevated valuations that F1 has today.”

De Meo denied that at the time, adamant Renault “never wanted to” sell, and months later has reaffirmed Renault’s commitment to Formula 1 through its Alpine team.

“I want to take advantage to reiterate that we have no intention of selling the Alpine team or leaving Formula 1,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Competition is at the heart of Alpine’s strategy. Renault has the means to deal with it. We have a team that is working hard to achieve the results it deserves.”

His affirmation comes in the wake of a tumultuous few weeks for Alpine, who said farewell to team principal Oliver Oakes when the Briton quit the team with immediate effect after just 10 months in charge. Days later, Jack Doohan was dropped from his race seat with Franco Colapinto promoted in his stead.

The press release for that driver change spoke of “2026” and Alpine’s ambition to have the “best” line-up possible behind the wheel of the A526.

Ambitions Briatore laid bare in a separate interview, the Italian telling Le Monde that never mind quitting Formula 1, Alpine want Grand Prix victories next season.

The F1 2026 championship marks their first season as a Mercedes customer team.

“In 2026, we can win races, I guarantee it, and in 2027, we want to be title contenders,” Briatore said. “In 2026, there will be no excuses: we must be competitive.

“We owe it to Renault, to Alpine.

“We’re in this sport to win, and with the new regulations coming in 2026, the teams that interpret them best will have the edge.”

