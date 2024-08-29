Renault F1 staff on strike over Alpine engine decision with Italian GP protest planned

An Italian Grand Prix protest and strike at the Renault Viry engine base has been announced in response to the F1 power unit withdrawal threat.

The Alpine F1 team goes racing with the Renault power unit, but that could change after a proposal to transition the Viry-Châtillon engine base onto other Goupe Renault activities was announced, which would bring an end to Alpine’s F1 works team status.

Renault F1 staff on strike as Italian GP protest announced

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

However, Viry staff intend to take a stand, with Alpine Racing France employees preparing to protest on Friday, August 30 in a two-part action.

100 employees will attend the opening day of the Italian Grand Prix race weekend, where they will be split into two groups in grandstands N4 and N24, displaying a banner calling for the Renault engine to remain in Formula 1, with personnel to wear a white shirt sporting the Alpine logo and a ‘#ViryOnTrack’ message.

These staff will wear a black armband, as will personnel in the Alpine garage where possible, though it has been assured that it won’t affect the on-track running of the Alpine team.

Meanwhile, most staff back at Viry will go on strike as a show of support for this movement.

Mercedes has emerged as the favourite to become Alpine’s engine supplier from F1 2026 should this transition to customer team status go ahead.

The F1 2026 regulations analysed

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, when speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, was asked about these protest plans and stressed that this situation is outside of his control as he hopes for a positive resolution.

“The way I look at it is I have absolutely no power or control over that situation. It’s a team and top management topic,” he said.

“So from this point of view, I’m focusing on my race, and the best thing I can do to every employee of the team is perform the best way I can on the track.

“Give them the rewards of all the hard work that everyone, every single employee, is doing. That’s my role in the team, and that’s what I’ll focus on.

“I understand, I understand all parties. It’s not as easy as, you know, we can talk about it. So nothing of my control and as I say, it’s at the end of the day, hopefully everyone will come out of it with a good option.”

Alpine sit P8 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 13 points scored.

Read next: ‘Not this one’ – Flavio Briatore ‘not the bad guy all the time’ in latest Renault saga