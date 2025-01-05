Alpine special advisor Flavio Briatore has explained the decision to close the Renault F1 2026 engine project was “saying goodbye to something that only costs us money but brings us nothing.”

Alpine will switch to Mercedes power when Formula 1’s regulations reset from the 2026 season, with resources at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon site instead focusing on future technologies for Alpine and Renault – despite public clamour from staff to continue with their Formula 1 project.

Renault F1 2026 power unit closure explained as Alpine swap to Mercedes

The decision was ultimately taken to move to Mercedes power, with Briatore declaring Alpine won’t “win with our engine” moving forward, alongside the significant cost implications of running a factory team.

Test bench runs had already taken place at Renault for their 2026 power unit project before it was closed, but Briatore is of the firm belief that Mercedes will provide the engine benchmark at the next regulation reset, as they did at the beginning of the turbo hybrid era, reasoning that the winning constructor is rarely remembered alongside the team which powered it.

“With Luca [de Meo], I now have the opportunity to do everything we want to do in the next three to five years,” Briatore explained to Auto Motor und Sport.

“The first step was to get rid of our own engine. That means we’re saying goodbye to something that only costs us money but brings us nothing.

“Mercedes will give us the best engine and the best gearbox in the business in 2026. If you want to win, 80 to 90 per cent of your components have to be the best. You don’t need handicaps.

“The French want to win. We don’t win with our engine. It’s as simple as that. If we want to win, we have to give up the areas in which we are not competitive.

More on the huge changes coming up in the F1 2026 season

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for Formula 1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2026 season?

“That’s one less problem for us to worry about in the future. Let’s concentrate on the car.

“McLaren becomes world champion with a Mercedes engine. How many times have you read or heard about McLaren-Mercedes becoming world champions? Never. Haas is Haas and not Haas-Ferrari.”

There had been reports that the move to customer status from Alpine was the first step towards selling the team in future, with a power unit deal in place making a prospective sale more attractive to any outside interest.

Briatore, though, quashed this idea, wanting to focus on the here and now instead of the future – reiterating the decision taken in the name of “efficiency” alongside competitiveness from Alpine’s perspective.

“I don’t understand this speculation,” he said.

“Since I joined Renault, the same questions have always been asked. When we won the world championship title in 2005 and 2006, I was asked whether Renault wanted to stay in Formula 1.

“The truth is: I always got what I needed for the job from Renault. They appreciate that I am careful with their money.

“I believe in efficiency. That’s why I’m now saving money everywhere in the areas that don’t make my car faster.

“I don’t think about what I’ll be doing in five, 10 or 20 years’ time. I decide what’s important now.

“What is needed? I think we have a recipe for winning with 30 to 40 per cent less money than the others.

“At Benetton it was 50 per cent less. I know this team. That’s why I came back. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else.”

Read next: Esteban Ocon splashes cash on dream Ferrari purchase after Haas move