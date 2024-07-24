Renault have reportedly launched a study into the possible future of its Viry-Chatillon engine base, as the possibility of moving to Mercedes customer power in Formula 1 appears to be gathering pace.

Alpine, the only current team on the grid which now uses Renault power and is the sporting branch of the Renault brand, has struggled so far this season, and multiple reports from Motorsport.com have stated that a customer deal with Mercedes could be in the offing, with Renault potentially abandoning its own works power unit for the 2026 season in the process – though no final decision is said to have been taken.

Motorsport.com claim talks between Alpine and Mercedes have reached an ‘advanced stage’, with new Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore having been an advocate of moving to customer power due to the belief that the team would be better served in this form.

While no deal has yet been signed, it is reported that the outline for a deal in principle is believed to be in place, which could not only also see Alpine use the Mercedes gearbox and suspension, as is the case with current engine customers Aston Martin, but potentially see the partnership start as soon as the 2025 season, should a deal be finalised early enough.

When asked about potentially taking on Alpine as engine customers in future, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com at Silverstone: “That’s a complicated situation, because we like the thought of replacing Aston Martin with another team, because of the sheer learning you’re doing.

Who is involved in the F1 2026 season already as it stands?

“I think we’re set up as an organisation that the more power units, the better it is in terms of accelerating some of the developments or the reliability.

“It didn’t go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having exploratory discussions. Alpine [need to] take a decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine programme or not?

“And only when they have taken that strategic decision, we would dive into our agreements. But we’re open-minded, and that’s what we have told them.”

As for the future of the current engine facility in Viry-Chatillon, Renault senior management have reportedly informed Alpine about a potential change of direction if its F1 involvement were to change course – though no final decision has yet been taken, but it is believed the facility would remain crucial to the company and its sporting and automotive endeavours in future.

Alpine declined to comment on the reports when approached by PlanetF1.com.

