Ferrari unearth potential new star after ‘closest World Finals ever witnessed’

Described by the team as the “closest” Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting World Finals ever, Dutch prospect René Lammers emerged victorious.

The initiative sees Ferrari go on the search for the brightest young talents around, whittling them down into a final group to be put through their paces both on and off the track, with the view to becoming part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

And for 2023, 15-year-old René Lammers, son of former Formula 1 racer Jan Lammers, was crowned the winner, seeing off the fiercest competition yet.

René Lammers wins ultra-competitive FDA Word Finals

Emanuel Olivieri of Italy, William Go from the Philippines, Brazil’s Pedro Clerot, Colombian Pedro Juan Morenao and Taipei’s Enzo Yeh joined Lammers in the six-strong field, which became four standouts proving incredibly difficult to choose between.

Ultimately, Ferrari say Lammers was crowned victor due to his ‘consistent pace, his car control and the mental strength’, while it was also noted that he was the least experienced of all those to take part.

Ferrari confirmed that the decision was taken not to bring Lammers into the Driver Academy at this stage, though the progress of all candidates will be followed throughout 2024.

Lammers has been confirmed for his Formula 4 debut with MP Motorsport as he takes his first steps in single-seater racing.

His schedule will start with the Formula Winter Series, followed by a Spanish F4 campaign.

Marco Matassa, head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, said: “This was one of the closest Scouting World Finals we have ever witnessed, with so many drivers at the same level.

“We congratulate René for coming out on top, especially as he had the disadvantage of being the least experienced of the group.

“We wish him the best of luck in 2024. He is really promising, we believe he can make progress and our paths might well cross in the future.

“I also want to congratulate Emanuele, William, Pedro Juan and Enzo for having been contenders right to the very end, and we send them our best wishes for their future in motorsport.”

Ferrari are reportedly looking to sign their current Formula 1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to new deals with their current terms up at the end of 2024.

