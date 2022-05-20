F1 2022 results: Spanish GP – First Practice session

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz leaves the pitlane on the Soft tyres. Miami, May 2022. Results

Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has set the pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has gone quickest in the opening practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the championship leader making the most of the Scuderia’s new updates to set a 1:19.828.

This time was just 0.079 seconds quicker than home hero Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, with the two red cars more than a quarter of a second clear of the also-updated Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

It was an encouraging session for Mercedes, with their heavily revised W13 placing in fourth and sixth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Aside from the teams trying out their new updated cars for the first time, there were some new names taking part in the session. Red Bull ran Juri Vips in place of Sergio Perez, with Williams slotting in Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries in place of Alex Albon.

Both changes were made as part of F1’s new rule to force every team to hand over two practice sessions to junior drivers.

Results: First Practice (FP1) – 2022 Spanish GP

  1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.828
  2. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.079
  3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.336
  4. George Russell Mercedes +0.762
  5. Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.940
  6. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.983
  7. Lando Norris McLaren +1.451
  8. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.594
  9. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.909
  10. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.986
  11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.063
  12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.092
  13. Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +2.147
  14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.261
  15. Mick Schumacher Haas +2.318
  16. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.336
  17. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.786
  18. Nyck De Vries Williams +3.092
  19. Nicholas Latifi Williams +3.183
  20. Juri Vips Red Bull +4.310
