Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has set the pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has gone quickest in the opening practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the championship leader making the most of the Scuderia’s new updates to set a 1:19.828.

This time was just 0.079 seconds quicker than home hero Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, with the two red cars more than a quarter of a second clear of the also-updated Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

It was an encouraging session for Mercedes, with their heavily revised W13 placing in fourth and sixth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Aside from the teams trying out their new updated cars for the first time, there were some new names taking part in the session. Red Bull ran Juri Vips in place of Sergio Perez, with Williams slotting in Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries in place of Alex Albon.

Both changes were made as part of F1’s new rule to force every team to hand over two practice sessions to junior drivers.

Results: First Practice (FP1) – 2022 Spanish GP