This week, 12 members of the U.S. Congress all signed off on a letter demanding that Greg Maffei provide answers as to why Andretti’sproposal to join the F1 grid was rejected.

These lawmakers have implied that this decision could break American antitrust legislation, and they want to know if there are legitimate grounds for a rejection.

Of the 12, seven represent the Republican party and five the Democratic party

There are currently 535 members of Congress — 100 that serve in the Senate and 435 that serve in the House of Representatives.

The 12 co-signers of the letter demanding answers about Andretti therefore represent a fraction of currently active Congresspeople, but even a single representative is enough to sponsor legislation that is then investigated by Congress committees before being voted on.

Of the 12 co-signers, seven represent the Republican party while five represent the Democratic party.

But who exactly are they? Here’s a background of each Congressperson – their longevity as representatives and the campaigns that have brought them to office – as a way to better understand why each representative may have a stake in Andretti’s battle for legitimacy in the eyes of Formula 1, the FIA, and Liberty Media.

John James (Republican, Michigan)

Rep. John James serves Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, a region just north of Detroit that features wealthier cities like Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights.

Before he became a representative in 2023, James was the CEO of Renaissance Global Logistics, a supply-chain management service located in Detroit.

James ran for Congress by emphasizing himself as “a pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-business conservative” who has expressed desires to restrict abortion and healthcare access for pregnant people.

He has been criticized for both supporting former President Donald Trump while also stating in private conversation that, while he disagreed with certain Trump opinions, he found it better to remain silent.

Because of his location in Michigan and his close access to the auto industry as a result of his family’s supply-chain management service, Rep. James’ interest in Andretti Global’s case can be seen as James’ play into the hands of General Motors and Cadillac.

In speaking about Andretti, James referenced an “obligation to protect the American consumer, to protect American companies, and that is our first allegiance. Those who are seeking to take advantage will be held accountable.”

Donald G. Davis (Democratic, North Carolina)

Rep. Don Davis is currently the representative for North Carolina’s 1st congressional district, a region that encompasses cities in the northeast of the state, such as Greenville.

Though he runs as a Democrat, Rep. Davis has a history of taking traditionally Republican stances, such as co-sponsoring a bill to weaken Medicare’s price reduction program and voting to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

North Carolina is home to a strong NASCAR scene and also serves as a U.S. base for the Haas F1 team. He also strongly advocates for a return of manufacturing jobs, such as in the auto sphere, to the United States as a way to bolster rural economies.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 owners accused of ‘cartel-type behaviour’ as US Congress demand answers to three Andretti questions

Exclusive update: Andretti’s talks with F1 since brutal rejection letter issued

Jim Banks (Republican, Indiana)

Rep. Jim Banks assumed office for Indiana’s third congressional district in 2017, encompassing Fort Wayne, prior to which he served as a member of the Indiana Senate. He cites his Christian faith as the basis for his opposition to abortion as well as his claim that “wokeness” is infiltrating schools.

Banks also pushes for American economic growth and represents a district just outside of Indianapolis and Fishers, Indiana, where Andretti Global will base its new global headquarters.

Jake Ellzey (Republican, Texas)

Representing the sixth Congressional district of Texas, which is located just south of Dallas and Fort Worth, Rep. Jake Ellzey also draws on his Christian faith as a reason for opposing abortion access and limiting immigration.

His pro-growth economic stance likely contributes to his support for Andretti’s push for an F1 team, as well as GM’s manufacturing presence in the state of Texas. General Motors has an assembly plant in Arlington, TX, which is part of Ellzey’s district.

Morgan Luttrell (Republican, Texas)

Rep. Morgan Luttrell was voted as representative of Texas’ eighth congressional district in 2023. His district is located just north of Houston, and Luttrell ran on a Republican platform of restricting abortion access, decreasing income taxes, increasing defense spending, and limiting immigration.

Recently, he served as an aid to Rick Perry in the Department of Energy; there, Luttrell focused on developing AI to ensure American technology outpaces foreign tech.

Erin Houchin (Republican, Indiana)

Rep. Erin Houchin was elected to represent Indiana’s ninth congressional district in 2023, serving an area just south of Indianapolis that includes towns like Bloomington.

Previously, she has co-authored legislation recognizing the contributions of motorsport to the state of Indiana, which called out Andretti directly. The legislation also noted the sheer amount of jobs provided in Indiana by motorsport – over 421,000 employees of 1,600 motorsport-specific companies.

André Carson (Democratic, Indiana)

Rep. André Carson has served the seventh district of Indiana since 2008; this is the district that encompasses the city of Indianapolis as well as Speedway, Indiana, where the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is based.

Carson has previously voted to earmark $7 million to the city of Indianapolis, both for public transportation upgrades and for Market Street renovations. In the U.S. House of Representatives, he served on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure between 2013 and 2022.

Jared Moskowitz (Democratic, Florida)

Rep. Jared Moskowitz serves in the 23rd district of Florida, a district north of Miami that encompasses part of Fort Lauderdale, Parkland, and Boca Raton.

He was one of several politicians to advocate for stronger gun reform in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He has previously supported efforts to introduce hybrid cars to Florida and has provided grants to prevent pedestrian deaths by car in Broward County.

Rudy Yakym III (Republican, Indiana)

Rer. Rudy Yakym III represents the second congressional district of Indiana, north of both Indianapolis and Kokomo – two critical motorsport cities in Indiana. He has joined the Congressional Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which includes a focus on highways and transit.

He has introduced legislation to support outdoor recreation and has supported the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2023, which makes permanent the accelerated depreciation of motorsports entertainment complexes and allows venues to better plan improvements and upgrades while also bringing in jobs.

Daniel T. Kildee (Democratic, Michigan)

Rep. Dan Kildee serves the eighth district of Michigan, which includes cities like Flint and Midland. There’s a strong General Motors presence in that part of Michigan. Flint alone features an assembly plant, a metal center, an engine assembly plant, a processing center, and a heritage research center.

He has previously supported legislation to provide benefits for retired salaried auto workers and has publicly celebrated GM’s $795 million investment in Michigan in 2023.

Ronny L. Jackson (Republican, Texas)

Rep. Ronny Jackson has represented Texas’ thirteenth congressional district since 2021, which encompasses cities like Amarillo and Wichita Falls.

He served as White House physician under President Donald Trump, where he faced allegations of freely dispensing medication, and was one of the Congress members to participate in the January 6, 2021 coup. He has supported Texas’ oil and gas industries, as well as bills to grow highways in his district.

Haley M. Stevens (Democratic, Michigan)

Rep. Haley Stevens serves the eleventh congressional district of Michigan, which encompasses Waterford, Pontiac, Madison Heights, and Farmington Hills – an area with a strong automotive presence courtesy of General Motors.

She has introduced or supported legislation regarding protecting United Auto Workers jobs, and she served as Chief of Staff to the U.S. Auto Rescue Task Force, which helped save Chrysler and General Motors from bankruptcy after the 2008 financial crisis.

Read next: Max Verstappen and others ‘guaranteed’ to follow Adrian Newey out of Red Bull, claims ex-F1 driver