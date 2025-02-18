A new season of Formula 1 action is drawing ever closer. And now, we have our full set of F1 2025 liveries locked and loaded.

In a first-of-its kind event, Formula 1 kicked-off its 75th anniversary celebrations by revealing all 10 team liveries for F1 2025, under one roof at London’s 02 Arena. So, without further ado, let us take a look through the full collection…

Sauber

Sauber C45 livery courtesy of Getty Images

Sauber C45 livery courtesy of Getty Images

First up was the C45 which will see out the Sauber era, ahead of the team’s transition into Audi F1 from 2026.

The striking black and green colour scheme remains, but the Swiss outfit will hope it proves to be a case of same(ish) livery, different outcome, after a point-less 2024 campaign.

Can the C45 build some all-important momentum for Audi F1?

Williams

There is a real buzz around Williams at the moment. Four-time grand winner Carlos Sainz is in the house, and a colossal title sponsorship deal has been struck with Atlassian.

Heavy focus may be on the all-new F1 2026 regulations, but the FW47 is here to make an impact and after its shakedown run at Silverstone in a one-off lick of paint, in London, we saw the true livery.

VCARB

Next up was the Red Bull junior squad, giving us a livery which arguably stole the show.

The dark blue and white has made way for an attractive predominately white design on the VCARB 02, featuring touches of Red Bull yellow and red, with purple highlights. Looking good!

Haas

Entering the first full season of their Toyota partnership and expecting to spend at F1 cost cap level for the first time, Haas could be a team to watch this season.

Their VF-25 will look to manifest the benefits of both those factors, and in London, Haas’ new driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman got to meet the livery that will grace their F1 2025 challenger.

Alpine

Over recent years, Alpine has split its liveries between a predominantly pink design and a blue-heavy one. For F1 2025, the colour schemes merge.

And it is safe to say that they come together very well indeed!

In what will be the final season in Formula 1 for the Renault engine, ahead of Alpine’s transition to Mercedes power, can Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan inspire a fitting send-off?

Aston Martin

With Adrian Newey’s arrival only a few weeks away, Aston Martin are a team very much looking ahead to F1 2026.

Expectations may be “low” for the AMR25, but Fernando Alonso cheekily dubbed it the “best-looking car of the night” after he and team-mate Lance Stroll made their James Bond-themed entrance.

Last season was a challenging campaign for an Aston Martin team which slipped backwards into the midfield, and under the watch of free-spending owner Lawrence Stroll, the AMR25 will be expected to shift that momentum ahead of the huge F1 2026 reset, an opportunity for the likes of Aston Martin.

Mercedes

Mercedes W16 livery courtesy of Getty Images

Mercedes W16 livery courtesy of Getty Images

It is a new era for Mercedes, as for the first time since 2012, they presented a car which would not be driven by Lewis Hamilton.

However, the seven-time World Champion’s influence remains despite his Ferrari move, with black once more dominating the colour scheme for the W16, as Kimi Antonelli takes over alongside George Russell at the wheel.

One major point of interest on the W16 livery was the scaling back of the INEOS branding – the firm a one-third owner of the team – at a time where Mercedes has been calming speculation over a purchase of INEOS’ stake.

Red Bull

After comfortable runs to the titles since F1 introduced its ground effect ruleset, F1 2024 witnessed a changing of the guard, as McLaren returned to the Constructors’ Championship summit.

Max Verstappen would maintain his grip on the F1 mountaintop, securing a fourth successive Drivers’ crown, but a fresh title double is on the agenda at Red Bull for F1 2025, as they unveiled how their new hope – the RB21 – will look as it takes on that mission.

Verstappen has a new team-mate alongside him in the form of Liam Lawson for F1 2025, the young Kiwi next to take on that daunting challenge.

Ferrari

It is a new era at Ferrari as the team welcomes in seven-time World Champion Hamilton, who is feeling “so full of life and so full of energy because everything is new”.

Hamilton and Ferrari were treated to the loudest crowd roar of the night as the SF-25’s paintjob emerged, Ferrari notably going for a darker shade of red for the creation which they hope can end their title drought, ongoing since 2008.

McLaren

And finally, it was over to our reigning World Champions McLaren, as they unveiled their MCL39’s true colours.

Gone was the camo livery used in their surprise Silverstone shakedown, as a livery which the team designed to pay ohmage to the title-winning MCL38 emerged.

This time around, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri want the Drivers’ Championship to go with that Constructors’ title.

