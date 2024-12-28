Revealed: Why Marko agreed to axe Red Bull clause linked to Verstappen’s future

Red Bull Racing’s contemporary success seems intimately tied to the role driver Max Verstappen plays in the team — but the Dutch driver has also given many team personnel a reason to remain involved with the team.

One such person is Dr. Helmut Marko. The Austrian driver turned lawyer turned talent scout for Red Bull has admitted that his place at the Red Bull team has been justified by Max Verstappen.

Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen contract clause

The 2024 Formula 1 season kicked off with ample discussion about the future of Red Bull Racing. As allegations of inappropriate conduct by Christian Horner hit the media, so too did news of the departure of key personnel like Adrian Newey — and reports of dissatisfaction with the very organization of the team.

For weeks, it was unclear if Max Verstappen — arguably the team’s star driver — would remain contracted to the team.

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull talent scout who helped introduce Verstappen to the team, looked set to depart, and with that rumor came another one about a clause in Verstappen’s contract.

Apparently, if Marko were to leave Red Bull, Verstappen would contractually be allowed to depart, too.

In a recently published interview with De Telegraaf, however, Marko explained why that previous clause had been redacted.

Per De Telegraaf, the clause linking Verstappen’s future to Marko’s has been “changed or removed.”

Why? Per Marko, the goal is “to lay a foundation for a successful company for the near future.”

“I’ve known the Verstappens for quite some time now. And the Verstappens are special, that’s clear,” Marko told De Telegraaf.

“And one thing is for sure: they are loyal. You can count on them. For me, of course, those words from Max were very nice. He is one of the greatest sportsmen in the world, earns a lot of money, but above all he sticks to his principles. That hasn’t changed since he was fourteen years old.”

Despite the fact that Marko has deep ties with the Red Bull Racing team, the Austrian is 81 years old. While he maintains that he’s fit enough to continue attending races and offering insight to his team, it would be irresponsible to plan a long-term future that depends on Marko.

Of course, Marko still anticipates a lengthy stay.

“What’s the secret?” he mused to De Telegraaf. “Passion.

“I’ve never had any major health problems, I drink a little less than I used to and I get up at five or six every day. Here too. I take books with me and eat something nice. That way I can get through the time.”

Nevertheless, Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has been uncoupled from Marko’s role with the team.

