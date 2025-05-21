F1 analyst Jolyon Palmer spotted something in the reconnaissance laps that he believes gave Max Verstappen the edge in Imola.

The Dutchman pulled off an impressive overtake in the opening stages that ultimately was enough for him to clinch victory.

Jolyon Palmer spots Max Verstappen trick in reconnaissance laps

Verstappen’s pass of Oscar Piastri into Tamburello has been highlighted as one of the best of the Dutchman’s career but F1 analyst Palmer has spotted perhaps when Verstappen decided he was going to go for it.

“Verstappen has four laps to the grid before the race, Piastri had three,” Palmer said on F1 TV. “In all of them, Verstappen is more aggressive when he gets to the first corner.

“The third lap that Oscar does versus Verstappen’s fourth lap is interesting because now Max is really starting to lean on the car.

“When you look at Max carrying race speed into the corner, Oscar is nursing his way through, trying to feel the balance.

“Max is really attacking the first corner and he brakes with a lot of peak pressure. I just wonder if there is something in this for when he’s next time around in the race and he’s thinking: ‘Yeah there was a lot more grip’ and it gives him a chance to attack the corner.

“It’s that determination and skill level that wins him the corner. Piastri is, quite frankly, underdriving it, thinking he’s covering Russell off and Max is the main threat. The McLarens generally need to wise up.”

Piastri, who ended up P3, praised Versateppn for the move but suggested it was not the sole reason he lost the race.

“Just braked too early,” Piastri said. “It was a good move by Max as well.

“So, disappointing, obviously, but I think we made a few wrong calls after that anyway. Not our best Sunday.

“Definitely a lot of things to look at and review from that one. But, yeah, well done to Max and Red Bull. It was a good move but also, they had pace today. We’ll look back at that one and see what we can do a bit better.

“It’s never a great day when you start first and finish third. So, yeah, just not a great day. I think Turn 1 was not ideal.

“I think the race panned out differently to how we expected at the start of the first stint. So then the timing of the VSC and the safety car, the race was very tough from very early on.

“Honestly, given people had fresher tyres at the end, hanging on to a podium is not a bad result. And you’re going to have tough days in the championship, and this is clearly one of them. So as long as we learn the lessons, then that’s all I can ask.”

