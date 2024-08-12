Revealed: The hugely controversial NASCAR moment you may have missed

While Formula 1 still slumbers, NASCAR returned from its Olympic break to a storyline-packed race at Richmond this weekend — but all conversations about the Cup Series implementing primary and alternate tire compounds fell by the wayside after Austin Dillon made a controversial move for the finish.

Dillon spun two different cars to take victory and force himself into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and even though the move was legal, not many folks are particularly happy about it.

Austin Dillon spins his way into the NASCAR Playoffs

Richard Childress Racing No. 3 driver Austin Dillon had a uniquely impressive race in Richmond; his car was quick all weekend, and as the final laps of the Cook-Out 400 ticked away, Dillon passed Denny Hamlin for the lead.

However, a wreck in the final laps pushed the race into ‘overtime,’ where NASCAR re-racks the field and restarts the race with two laps remaining. If the field takes the white flag, then the next flag ends the race. If there’s a crash before the white flag, then NASCAR calls for an additional overtime.

When NASCAR called the overtime, all of the cars on the lead lap elected to pit, and a rapid stop for Dillon saw him first off pit road, followed by Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

At the restart, Logano got a jump on Dillon and took the lead. The field took the white flag — but coming into Turn 3, Dillon ran into the back of Logano and shoved the Penske driver out of the way.

However, the move had unintended consequences for Dillon; it allowed the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin to sneak by for what looked to be the victory.

Then, Dillon turned into Hamlin, sending Hamlin into the wall. It was enough for Dillon to take a victory — his first since 2022, and RCR’s first at Richmond in over a decade.

Dillon’s move is theoretically legal within the NASCAR Cup Series world, though it does violate a kind of gentleman’s agreement about what constitutes a fair move.

In his post-race interview with NBC, Dillon was asked if his final-lap move was fair. He responded, “I don’t know, man.

“It’s been two years. This is the first car I’ve had with a shot to win. I felt like with two to go, we were the fastest car.

“Obviously had to have a straightaway. Wrecked the guy. I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it.

“I got to thank the good Lord above. It’s been tough for the last two years, man. I care about RCR, these fans, my wife.

“This is my first for my baby girl. It means a lot. I hate it, but I had to do it.”

He further reiterated that he would do “whatever it takes” to secure a victory.

In the aftermath of the event, audio emerged from Dillon’s spotter that instructed Dillon to “wreck him,” referring to Denny Hamlin. Dillon’s team owner Richard Childress at first denied that the audio was legitimate; when he was informed that it was, he responded, “Well, if he did [say it], spotter did a good job, because it won him the race.”

That doesn’t mean everyone was pleased. Two-time series champion Joey Logano told post-race reporters that Dillon’s move “was chickenshit — there’s no doubt about it.

“He was four car-lengths back, not even close. Then he wrecks the 11 to go along with it.

“I mean, I get it, bump and run. I’ve done that. But he just drove through me, it’s ridiculous.”

Logano’s crew chief Paul Wolfe added, “It’s a joke to call this racing. We all put too much into this. That’s not professional, what happened tonight.”

Further, Denny Hamlin added, “There are no penalties for rough driving, so it opens up the opportunity for Austin to just do whatever he wants.”

NASCAR has stated that it will look more deeply into the Richmond finish, but as of right now, Dillon’s victory stands. It also earned him a slot in the Playoffs, where he will be able to compete for a Cup title.

