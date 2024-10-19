Mattia Binotto met with Audi hopeful Mick Schumacher in Austin, letting the German know that he had not decided the team’s 2025 line-up despite Valtteri Bottas’ “waiting for the green light” comment.

Audi, which will contest next year’s championship under the Sauber name for the final time, is the only non-Red Bull team on the grid with an open seat for next season.

Audi have not made a decision on their 2025 line-up

At least they had an open seat before Bottas hinted it was his for the taking when he told the media including PlanetF1.com in Austin that he had agreed terms with Audi and was now just waiting for the go-ahead.

“Correct,” he replied when directly asked if that was the situation. “We’ve been in touch on a weekly basis and I know the terms that I’m up for. Just basically waiting for the green light.”

But according to Binotto, no decision has been made and that’s what he told Schumacher when he met with him in Austin.

After two years on the sidelines after being unceremoniously dumped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, Schumacher is keen to return to the sport with Audi his “Plan A”.

“I told him that nothing has been decided yet,” Binotto told Sky Italia before confirming that Schumacher was definitely on his shortlist.

“But I can’t say anything more at the moment.”

Binotto, who took up the role of Audi’s Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer in August, knows Schumacher well from their days together at Ferrari.

He, however, won’t let emotions guide his decision.

“I think we get on very well. It has to be a decision of the mind, not an emotional decision.”

Although a month ago it appeared as if Schumacher’s chances of returning to the Formula 1 grid were officially over as reports claimed Bottas was about to pen to paper on a one-year extension, that was followed by suggestions the Finn’s talks with Binotto had stalled with the duration of the deal and his salary emerging as sticking points.

Around that time Binotto confirmed to Corriere dello Sport that Schumacher, 25, was on Audi’s radar.

“Definitely, we are evaluating him,” he said. “I have met and talked to him, I have known him for a long time having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. I know the merits and advantages of him, he is one of the names we have in mind.”

He made it clear he’s in no hurry to decide Hulkenberg’s F1 2025 team-mate, saying: “We have the luxury of not being in a hurry, all the other teams having decided on their line-up.”

Franco Colapinto, the Williams driver, and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto have also been linked with Audi F1 for next season.

