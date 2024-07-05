Revealed: McLaren unveil British GP rear wing upgrades in fight against Red Bull

The teams have revealed their upgrades for the British Grand Prix with plenty opting to bring no changes at all.

McLaren have made a substantial change to their rear wing in what they hope will be the improvement they need to win at this circuit for the first time since 2008.

McLaren bring major upgrade for British Grand Prix

Red Bull

There are two changes made to the RB20 for what they hope will be their fifth victory at this circuit.

Those changes both concern the floor with a “subtle re-profiling of the surface above and behind the lower SIS (Side Impact Structure) tube” which Red Bull say will get more energy to the floor edge wing.

The other addition is a minor re-profiling of the floor edge wing to add more camber.

Mercedes

Mercedes make a total of four changes with two of those concerned with the wings.

The front wing flap has been trimmed to achieve car balance if a low downforce setup is chosen.

The rear wing has a reprofiled flap to reduce local flap load and offloads the mainplane which results in a lower downforce and lower drag upper wing.

There are two changes to the corner, one on the front corner which has a smaller brake duct inlet and exit and the rear corner has an upper lip realignment to improve flow.

McLaren

McLaren have five changes but will only use three at any one time. The reason for that is they have brought a new rear wing and have beam wings to match.

The rear wing has lower downforce in anticipation for the characteristics of the Silverstone circuit.

The team has brought three different beam wings depending on which downforce setup they choose with the target of increasing the operating range of the new rear wing.

The final change is at the engine cover with an additional cooling exit.

McLaren: Introduce new rear wing updates

Aston Martin

Aston Martin make two changes, the first comes on the front wing with a modified twist distribution of the wing elements changing the front view shape to improve overall performance.

There is also a change on the rear corner with the small element on the outboard face of the lip has been replaced with a twin arrangement. This is for improved wheel wake management.

RB

RB make just one change and it comes on the halo with a winglet removed from the top to influence the airflow around the rear end of the car.

Stake F1

Stake also make one change, coming on the floor fences. This is an additional, alternative trim which optimises the flow of air.

Haas

But the bulk of the changes come at Haas who make seven alterations to the VF-24 for this weekend.

Three changes are on the floor, on the body, fences and edge. The body and fence increase floor suction, resulting in more coming from the floor while the fences realignment have been changed to accommodate it.

On the floor edge, a modified version was required in order to comply with the new floor body.

The next upgrade is on the sidepod with an update inlet geometry to allow a clear flow to the rear of the car.

There is also a change on the engine cover in order to accommodate the new sidepod and it is a similar story on the mirror stay.

The final change is on the rear corner with a different position and trim of the lower quadruplane.

No changes

Ferrari, Alpine and Williams have all made no changes.

