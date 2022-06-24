Revealed: New driver ratings for F1 22
The F1 22 driver ratings at launch have been revealed, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton sharing top spot with an overall ranking of 94.
Codemasters have been working on an all-new algorithm to produce the initial driver ratings for F1 2022, which will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox X, S, and One plus PC on July 1.
The likes of David Croft, Alex Jacques and Anthony Davidson have also been consulting with the game developers, adding their expertise to the data.
A driver’s rating has been broken down into four main categories, followed by an overall rating. The main categories are as follows:
Experience (EXP): This is based on the number of race starts a driver has over the course of their career
Racecraft (RAC): The driver’s ability to work their way through the pack and finish in a higher position than where they started
Awareness (AWA): The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category
Pace (PAC): Benefits those who get closest to the fastest qualifying and race lap times. A driver beating their teammate is also taken into consideration
Rating (RTG): The combination of the previous four ratings. This overall rating will go up and down throughout the season based on performance
And here are the initial driver ratings, with dynamic ratings to come in the My Team mode in intervals of every few races, based on real-life events.
Max Verstappen 94
Experience: 72
Racecraft: 98
Awareness: 79
Pace: 97
Lewis Hamilton 94
Experience: 93
Racecraft: 96
Awareness: 92
Pace: 93
Charles Leclerc 92
Experience: 65
Racecraft: 94
Awareness: 91
Pace: 95
George Russell 90
Experience: 64
Racecraft: 90
Awareness: 86
Pace: 93
Lando Norris 90
Experience: 64
Racecraft: 94
Awareness: 82
Pace: 92
Fernando Alonso 89
Experience: 98
Racecraft: 88
Awareness: 78
Pace: 89
Valtteri Bottas 88
Experience: 77
Racecraft: 84
Awareness: 93
Pace: 90
Sergio Perez 88
Experience: 83
Racecraft: 89
Awareness:85
Pace: 89
Carlos Sainz 87
Experience: 72
Racecraft: 89
Awareness: 89
Pace: 87
Sebastian Vettel 85
Experience: 91
Racecraft: 87
Awareness: 92
Pace: 83
Pierre Gasly 84
Experience: 62
Racecraft: 90
Awareness: 79
Pace: 84
Daniel Ricciardo 83
Experience: 82
Racecraft: 88
Awareness: 93
Pace: 89
Esteban Ocon 83
Experience: 63
Racecraft: 90
Awareness: 76
Pace: 82
Alex Albon 82
Experience: 59
Racecraft: 90
Awareness: 76
Pace: 81
Kevin Magnussen 81
Experience: 68
Racecraft: 82
Awareness: 84
Pace: 82
Lance Stroll 80
Experience: 65
Racecraft: 89
Awareness: 76
Pace: 77
Yuki Tsunoda 78
Experience: 55
Racecraft: 76
Awareness: 74
Pace: 83
Mick Schumacher 77
Experience: 56
Racecraft: 79
Awareness: 80
Pace: 79
Nicholas Latifi 70
Experience: 60
Racecraft: 80
Awareness: 76
Pace: 66
Zhou Guanyu 70
Experience: 47
Racecraft: 80
Awareness: 73
Pace: 67
You can watch the drivers react to their new ratings for F1 22 right here: