The F1 22 driver ratings at launch have been revealed, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton sharing top spot with an overall ranking of 94.

Codemasters have been working on an all-new algorithm to produce the initial driver ratings for F1 2022, which will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox X, S, and One plus PC on July 1.

The likes of David Croft, Alex Jacques and Anthony Davidson have also been consulting with the game developers, adding their expertise to the data.

A driver’s rating has been broken down into four main categories, followed by an overall rating. The main categories are as follows:

Experience (EXP): This is based on the number of race starts a driver has over the course of their career

Racecraft (RAC): The driver’s ability to work their way through the pack and finish in a higher position than where they started

Awareness (AWA): The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category

Pace (PAC): Benefits those who get closest to the fastest qualifying and race lap times. A driver beating their teammate is also taken into consideration

Rating (RTG): The combination of the previous four ratings. This overall rating will go up and down throughout the season based on performance

And here are the initial driver ratings, with dynamic ratings to come in the My Team mode in intervals of every few races, based on real-life events.

Max Verstappen 94

Experience: 72

Racecraft: 98

Awareness: 79

Pace: 97

Lewis Hamilton 94

Experience: 93

Racecraft: 96

Awareness: 92

Pace: 93

Charles Leclerc 92

Experience: 65

Racecraft: 94

Awareness: 91

Pace: 95

George Russell 90

Experience: 64

Racecraft: 90

Awareness: 86

Pace: 93

Lando Norris 90

Experience: 64

Racecraft: 94

Awareness: 82

Pace: 92

Fernando Alonso 89

Experience: 98

Racecraft: 88

Awareness: 78

Pace: 89

Valtteri Bottas 88

Experience: 77

Racecraft: 84

Awareness: 93

Pace: 90

Sergio Perez 88

Experience: 83

Racecraft: 89

Awareness:85

Pace: 89

Carlos Sainz 87

Experience: 72

Racecraft: 89

Awareness: 89

Pace: 87

Sebastian Vettel 85

Experience: 91

Racecraft: 87

Awareness: 92

Pace: 83

Pierre Gasly 84

Experience: 62

Racecraft: 90

Awareness: 79

Pace: 84

Daniel Ricciardo 83

Experience: 82

Racecraft: 88

Awareness: 93

Pace: 89

Esteban Ocon 83

Experience: 63

Racecraft: 90

Awareness: 76

Pace: 82

Alex Albon 82

Experience: 59

Racecraft: 90

Awareness: 76

Pace: 81

Kevin Magnussen 81

Experience: 68

Racecraft: 82

Awareness: 84

Pace: 82

Lance Stroll 80

Experience: 65

Racecraft: 89

Awareness: 76

Pace: 77

Yuki Tsunoda 78

Experience: 55

Racecraft: 76

Awareness: 74

Pace: 83

Mick Schumacher 77

Experience: 56

Racecraft: 79

Awareness: 80

Pace: 79

Nicholas Latifi 70

Experience: 60

Racecraft: 80

Awareness: 76

Pace: 66

Zhou Guanyu 70

Experience: 47

Racecraft: 80

Awareness: 73

Pace: 67

You can watch the drivers react to their new ratings for F1 22 right here: