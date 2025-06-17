Simone Ashley made her name in the acting world thanks to her role in Bridgerton — but after a few appearances at Formula 1, it was announced she had joined the cast of the upcoming F1 movie.

You won’t spot her in the final cut, though. According to director Joseph Kosinski, she was involved in a storyline that unfortunately wasn’t explored in F1: The Movie.

Why Simone Ashley was cut from the F1 movie

In July 0f 2024, actress Simone Ashley was cast in the upcoming F1 movie, to play a role that was left undefined.

The 30-year-old British actress is best known for her role as Kate Bridgerton in seasons two and three of the period drama of the same name, as well as serving as a supporting actress in the show Sex Education.

Ashley was spotted filming with film leads Brad Pitt and Damson Idris at several Grands Prix — but look for her in the final cut of the movie, and you’ll struggle to spot her.

According to director Joseph Kosinski in an exclusive interview with People, there was no ill intention behind the decision; Ashley was simply part of a storyline that couldn’t be squished into the final cut of the film, which already runs for two hours and 36 minutes.

“It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use,” Kosinski explained. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.

“But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”

Ashley will still appear in the film, albeit without any dialogue.

There’s currently no word from Ashley herself as to how she feels about the ultimate reduction of her role, though she did admit to ELLE earlier in June that “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie.”

“I met for this movie, I think, before Bridgerton even came out,” Ashley said of her role in F1 to Who What Wear.

“It’s been a long time, and you know, it’s Damson and Brad’s movie. I’m just so grateful that I can be part of it.”

