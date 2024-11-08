Fernando Alonso may be involved in Gabriel Bortoleto’s management team, A14 Management, but he had very little influence on Sauber’s decision to sign the Brazilian driver.

After months of speculation, Sauber announced earlier this year that 20-year-old Bortoleto would partner Nico Hulkenberg next season in an all-new line-up.

Gabriel Bortoleto is the first Fernando Alonso-managed driver on the F1 grid

Two months ago as Sauber debated their line-up, the team said to be deciding between Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher, Alonso threw Bortoleto’s name into the mix.

“Sauber has to make a decision,” he said. “Gabriel is extremely promising for everyone.”

Going on to speak about the Brazilian’s “pure talent”, Alonso said it would be imperative to get his driver into the right team where he’d have time to find his feet as already he’d been facing immense pressure as a Brazilian F1 driver.

“Brazil also has a lot of Formula 1 history and many great drivers. But perhaps a little too much pressure,” Alonso said. “We have to give Gabriel time. His time in Formula 1 will come. We must not take any shortcuts that could hinder the development of his talent.

“He has to come to Formula 1 at the right time. Then he also has to be in the right team and environment, combining the pressure and motivation to get into Formula 1 with the right timing.”

Sauber met the criteria with 2025 expected to be a transitional year before the Hinwil team is rebranded Audi.

But given Alonso’s influence on Bortoleto’s career, it begs the question was the Aston Martin driver advocating for his man when he saw Audi F1 chief Binotto in the F1 paddock?

“The answer,” Binotto told the media including PlanetF1.com, “is very easy, very little, if not nothing.

“I know very well Fernando from past experience. We met in the paddock but he never influenced.

“He never tried really to come to me with a convincing argument because I think what convinced me was Gabriel, nothing else. So no with Fernando yes I had one chat, but really, very, very little.”

Bortoleto’s signing marks the first A14 Management driver to make it to the ranks of Formula 1 and the 20-year-old who was born three years after Alonso made his F1 debut is looking forward to racing the double World Champion.

“We always joke about it to be honest, because I was born, he started racing in Formula 1, and now I’m getting there, I’m going drive with him,” said Bortoleto.

“Hopefully we have a good time in F1 together. He has been helping me, obviously, a lot in my journey, teaching me a lot of stuff and supporting me.

“I think it will be very fun, and I will have good times with him.”

Alonso founded A14 Management three years ago with the intention of “selecting a small group of drivers from the world of karting, the cradle of this sport, and ingraining them with the indispensable values needed in order to achieve their goals”.

