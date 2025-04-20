Helmut Marko has put forward Sebastian Vettel as the “ideal candidate” to replace him at Red Bull once he decides to walk away.

At 81, Marko is already one of the oldest working members of the paddock but for now remains as committed as ever, even if he has put some thought into his succession.

Helmut Marko names Sebastian Vettel as ‘ideal successor candidate’

The Austrian was part of the foundation of the Red Bull team and, 20 years later, still remains an influential cog in the machine, particularly when it comes to the development of young drivers.

But time comes for us all and when the day that he decides to give it up comes, Marko thinks former Red Bull driver Vettel, the four-time World Champion, would be the ideal candidate.

“I think he [Vettel] would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

Pressed on whether that was a sign he was thinking about retiring, Marko said it was not but that everyone has to eventually.

“No, not that. But it is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age.

“Because those travel efforts are no small thing. Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. And on the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of this Formula 1 team.”

As to whether Vettel may need on the job training by the side of Marko, the Austrian did not think so given his experience.

“I don’t think he needs a year,” Marko said. “That’s two races and then he has it under control. But this is a new approach and I think Sebastian has found himself now.

“He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that.”

Vettel has made it clear he does not intend to return to F1 as a driver but has left the door open to a comeback in another capacity. Most recently, he was in the paddock promoting an event celebrating women in motorsport.

