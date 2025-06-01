Aston Martin will line up on the grid at the Spanish Grand Prix fielding just one car after Lance Stroll withdrew from the Barcelona event.

Stroll qualified 14th, and found himself under investigation for failing to ‘follow the post qualifying drivers weighing procedure’ in the wake of his Q2 exit.

Why Lance Stroll cannot be replaced for the Spanish GP

Under F1’s rules, drivers are compelled to be weighed immediately after qualifying and race sessions in the FIA’s garage area in the pit lane.

However, instead of going to the FIA, the Aston Martin driver spent several minutes, ‘five’ according to the FIA, in his team’s garage before finally going to get weighed.

The Canadian didn’t have much to say about his qualifying when he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com, in the pen.

“I think it’s just been tricky,” he said. “I don’t have all the answers. From the first lap of the day it was just tricky to get on top of the balance and the car was moving.”

Hours later, Aston Martin announced that the 26-year-old had been withdrawn from the Spanish Grand Prix after experiencing recurring pain in his hand and wrist.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin said: “Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

The Canadian’s withdrawal means there will be just one AMR25 on the grid as the team is not allowed to field a replacement driver.

Although reserve driver Felipe Drugovich is with the team in Spain this weekend, Formula 1 regulations prevent him from filling in for the Canadian as all drivers have to take part in one practice session before qualifying to be eligible to race.

Article 32.2 a) of the F1 sporting regulations states: “Provided any change proposed after the end of initial scrutineering receives the consent of the stewards, a change of driver may be made… At each Competition where a sprint session is not scheduled, at any time before the start of the qualifying session.”

Drugovich, however, may yet get his opportunity at the next race in Canada as no timeframe has been set out for Stroll’s return.

The Brazilian is one of several options available to Aston Martin, who could also call on Stoffel Vandoorne, Jak Crawford and even Mercedes reserve Valtteri Bottas.

Stroll’s current hand and wrist pain stems back to his 2023 cycling crash when he suffered fractures in both wrists as well as a broken toe during a pre-season training ride in Malaga.

He had screws inserted into his right wrist and was in the car for the opening race of the season in Bahrain where he scored an impressive sixth place.

This season he has scored all 14 of Aston Martin’s points.

