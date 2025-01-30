Ferrari are not at all concerned about Lewis Hamilton’s test crash having declared it is “perfectly normal” as he learns the limits of the Ferrari F1 cars.

Hamilton’s immersion programme with his new team continued at the Circuit de Catalunya this week with the Briton once again behind the wheel of a 2023 SF-23.

Sharing the driving duties with his team-mate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton was laying down the laps on Wednesday morning when he lost control of the car and ploughed into the barriers.

While Ferrari have not released any details about the crash, the Italian edition of Motorsport.com reports that the incident took place at Turn 12.

Hamilton emerged from the crash unscathed, the Briton said to be “absolutely fine”, but the car suffered suspension and bodywork damage.

“Lewis Hamilton had a minor crash testing a 2023 Ferrari car at the circuit to Catalonia in Barcelona,” Slater told Sky F1. “He was described as absolutely fine afterwards by a senior Ferrari source, but the car itself had to be recovered and taken back to the pits for repairs.

“As it’s been explained to me by a senior Ferrari source, this is perfectly normal at this time of year, particularly for someone like Hamilton coming to the team and looking to test and find the limits of his new equipment.”

It is unclear whether Ferrari will alter their plans for the final day of the test as Leclerc, who was to take over for the afternoon session, wasn’t able to drive the car.

Ferrari are scheduled to run reserve drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic for Day Three with some reports claiming they won’t alter the programme. That though, has not been confirmed by the team.

“Hamilton didn’t do any more driving,” Slater continued, “and Charles Leclerc, who was due to take over the same Ferrari car, was unable to complete any running in the afternoon session.

“Ferrari have another day of testing in Barcelona. The original intention was for their reserve and development drivers to complete that running. It remains to be seen if perhaps Hamilton and Leclerc now take that over.”

Slater also pointed out that Hamilton crashed in his very first test with Mercedes in 2013 when a lose of rear brake pressure caused him to crash at high speed at the Jerez circuit after just 15 laps. He went on to win six World titles with the Brackley squad.

“He did have a similar type of crash on his very first outing pre-season with Mercedes when he joined them,” he said. “A that association didn’t work out too badly.”

Hamilton’s next Ferrari run is scheduled for next week when he drives a mule version of the 2024 SF-24 in a 2026 Pirelli tyre test at the Barcelona circuit.

Ferrari will unveil their new car on February 19 at Fiorano, a day after the F1 season launch event in London to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary.

