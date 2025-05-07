Zak Brown says of course he called Max Verstappen’s management team to find out where he stood with Red Bull, after all, it is his job to know if there could be “dominoes” in the driver market.

Just days after announcing that Oscar Piastri had signed a multi-year contract extension with McLaren, Brown revealed he had spoken with Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen as McLaren “explored the market”.

Zak Brown reveals all on the Max Verstappen approach

The report stated that the call was ‘some time ago’ and that it was ‘one call only’.

That, though, didn’t stop some pundits from suggesting it was a sign that Brown didn’t trust his driver line-up of Lando Norris and Piastri.

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers claimed: “The great thing is that Brown knows that he doesn’t have the best drivers in the car. That’s why Brown made that phone call…

“Brown of course has to tell the outside world that he has the best drivers in the car, but he still asked what the options were with Verstappen.”

The McLaren CEO says of course he did, that’s his job.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

“Oh yes, about that call… It is my job to explore the market and to know what is going on,” he said in an interview with De Telegraaf.

“We have to remember that at that time I was also negotiating a new contract with my own driver [Piastri].

“I want to be able to estimate whether a possible stone may fall, which can cause a domino effect. Because that could rekindle interest in my driver. That’s the reason I inquired.”

“I’m a happy camper,” Brown added.

Verstappen corroborated the initial report, confirming that Brown hadn’t reached out to him personally, but rather his manager.

“Yes, but I think that didn’t last long,” he told Viaplay. “When he knew how much he would have to pay, it was over immediately.”

Pressed on how much was ‘much’, Verstappen chuckled: “A lot!”

Asked about the Dutchman’s quip, Brown replied: “Let me put it this way, during that phone call I got the information I needed…”

With Piastri’s signing, McLaren no longer have space for Verstappen even if he does become available at the end of this season as the team also has Norris on a long-term contract, one he signed in January last year.

And while it is looking increasingly likely that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull in F1 2026 after he told Dutch media that he’s not going to “run away”, there are still rumours that he could switch to Mercedes.

The Brackley squad has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with George Russell, and until that happens, the Verstappen rumours are likely to continue.

Brown is hoping there’s no truth to them.

“If you ask me now and if I look at the current situation, I’d rather see Max driving at Red Bull than at Mercedes,” said the American.

“There is a lot of talk about the cars next year, but no one can be sure who is in the best position. What I can say is that I have an incredible amount of confidence in Mercedes. Then I look at their track record as an engine supplier and at their body language.

“Lately, there have been many parties who want the engine regulations to be adjusted. If you think you’re competitive, you don’t want to change anything. At Mercedes I see that they seem very comfortable.”

Read next: New Lewis Hamilton setback as Ferrari SF-25 upgrade plans emerge – report