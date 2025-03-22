Nico Hulkenberg will start Saturday’s Chinese GP Sprint from the pit lane after Sauber changed the setup of is C45’s suspension.

Scoring points on his Sauber debut last time out in Australia where he was P7, those six points more than the team scored the entire 2024 season, Hulkenberg’s chances of adding to his tally in Saturday’s Sprint were undone by a lack of pace in Sprint Qualifying.

Chinese GP Sprint grid: Pit lane start for Nico Hulkenberg

The German finished SQ1 with a 1:32.675, knocked out of qualifying by a tenth of a second with his rookie team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto taking the final place in SQ2. The Brazilian would go onto qualify in 14th place while Hulkenberg watched on from the garage.

“Unfortunately, it was a short Sprint Qualifying session for me,” he said. “I think the first lap looked promising, but on the second run, many drivers managed to improve their lap times, whereas we didn’t.

“We’ll need to look into the data to understand what happened and how we can make further gains.

“In the morning in free practice my lap looked pretty competitive, but for some reason, we weren’t able to replicate that performance in this afternoon’s session.”

With only the top eight scoring points in the Sprint, what was already an uphill battle for Hulkenberg was dealt a further blow with the news that he will start the Sprint from the pit lane after Sauber changed the setup of his C45.

The stewards’ note read: ‘Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber changed the setup of the suspension of Car 27 under Parc Ferme, this not being in accordance with Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

‘Car 27 is therefore required to start the Sprint from pit lane.’

The revised Chinese GP Sprint Grid

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.849

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.018

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.080

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.208

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.320

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.544

7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.889

8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.924

9 Alexander Albon Williams +1.003

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.133

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.815

12 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:31.978

13 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:32.325

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:32.564

15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls no time

16 Jack Doohan Alpine 1:32.575

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.640

18 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 1:32.651

19 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 1:32.729

20 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:32.675

