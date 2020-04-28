Formula 1 has a Plan B in mind, starting the 2020 season in Austria, but Martin Brundle has warned that’s not yet set in stone.

Formula 1 chief Chase Carey announced on Monday that Liberty Media is hoping to get the 2020 season underway in July.

The drivers will race in Europe through July, August and beginning of September before heading to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas and finally wrapping up the season in December with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Carey added: “We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can.

“We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule.

“We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.

“The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues.”

Former driver turned commentator Brundle has welcomed the announcement of Formula 1’s Plan B but, given the ongoing crisis, says a Plan C or even D must also be in the pipeline.

“We had to get a Plan B and get this show back on the road,” he told The F1 Show.

“Even though we understand in these circumstances that we’re currently living in there might have to be a Plan C and even a Plan D, we had to have something to aim at.”

As things stand the Austrian Grand Prix will mark the start of the championship, holding a double header, before moving onto Silverstone.

“I think starting in Austria makes sense,” Brundle said.

“A venue where maybe we could control the train set because Red Bull own that circuit.

“A smaller country, a smaller government to deal with, because the hoops to jump through, the logistics we need to sort out before we can get Formula 1 up and running again, are pretty significant and challenging.

“So F1 has done the right thing and come out and said: ‘Let’s get going and let’s use this as a template.'”

