Christian Horner ‘treated badly’ as ally speaks out after $100m Red Bull settlement

Six-time F1 grand prix winner Riccardo Patrese said it was “wrong” for Christian Horner to go through the experience he did, as an off-track saga played out through the final stages of his Red Bull career.

Patrese therefore is “happy” for Horner, as a “friend” of his, after a settlement was recently agreed between Horner and Red Bull, as they officially parted ways.

Riccardo Patrese: Christian Horner ‘was treated badly’

Horner was dismissed as Red Bull Racing team boss with immediate effect shortly after the British Grand Prix. It brought his Red Bull career of 20-plus years to a close after a challenging final 18 months.

In addition to Red Bull’s performance fading, Horner found himself caught up in an off-track saga after allegations of inappropriate behaviour from a fellow employee. Horner denied all accusations, and was cleared twice by Red Bull following internal investigations.

PlanetF1.com revealed in September that Horner and Red Bull reached a settlement agreement to officially part ways, believed to be worth around $100 million for Horner. The compromise agreed could free the 51-year-old to return to Formula 1 before the second half of next year.

Patrese – who finished runner-up in the 1992 World Championship with Williams – is unsure whether his “friend” Horner will return to the sport, amid a sea of speculation over where he could pop back up on the F1 grid.

But, Patrese is pleased to see Horner “get a lot of money” following a challenging period in his life.

“I’m happy for him because I’m a friend of Christian,” Patrese told a gambling platform.

“What happened to him last year was wrong. His private life is his private life. I think he was treated badly and at the end he got a lot of money. Now probably he’s having a little bit of time to relax at home. I saw him riding his horses.

“I think it’s good for him that he could have so much money and I think he’s a very capable person, that’s for sure. It’s up to him if he finds another F1 job, and whether he will come back or not.”

More on Christian Horner from PlanetF1.com

👉 Christian Horner as F1’s next team owner? Where former Red Bull boss might land in 2026

👉 The depth of Horner’s desire to win laid bare – even in ‘every interview’

Horner has been linked with moves to the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Ferrari since being relieved of his Red Bull duties. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, meanwhile, recently confirmed that an “approach” had been made by Horner.

PlanetF1.com understands that Horner is not in active discussions to return to the sport, with his current focus being on family time.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.