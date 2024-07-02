‘Ridiculous’ Christian Horner v Jos Verstappen ‘spat’ leads to Martin Brundle theory

Disappointed with Max Verstappen’s antics in Austria, Martin Brundle wonders if the spat between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner is finally having an impact on the driver.

Verstappen courted controversy when he shut the door on Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, causing the two to collide.

Martin Brundle ponders impact of spat after ‘Max 1.0’ emerged in Austria

As Norris tried, and not for the first time, to overtake Verstappen at Turn 3, the Briton went for the outside line on lap 64 having previously tried to divebomb the Red Bull driver up the inside.

Verstappen turned left by opening his steering to run Norris off the track, but as the McLaren driver stuck to his line, they collided.

Both cars suffered rear-wheel punctures with Norris out of the race while Verstappen pitted for fresh rubber and still bagged P5 despite his penalty.

Brundle, having declared this was the Verstappen of yesteryear, “very much Max 1.0”, wonders if the spat between his father Jos and his team boss Horner played a role.

“I’m making no excuses for him,” he wrote in his post-race Sky Sports column, “but I do wonder if the ridiculous spat between his father Jos and team boss Christian Horner has finally surfaced on track for him.”

After a few weeks of peace and quiet over at Red Bull, tempers flared in the build-up to the Austrian Grand Prix when Verstappen Snr withdrew from a ‘Legend’s Parade’ run in the RB8 and blamed Horner.

PlanetF1.com understands the team boss intended to block filming of the run, although not the actual laps.

Verstappen Snr told De Telegraaf: “In recent days I have heard from several sources that Christian Horner has done everything he can not to let me drive. And otherwise to ensure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. This is not necessary for me, I find it very disappointing.”

Asked for his response to those claims, Horner said: “The Legends Parade is something which is organised by the circuit. There was no veto from my side and I’m sure the legends will be in action later.”

Brundle had previously called the latest war-of-words between Verstappen Snr and Horner “petulant and unnecessary”, the former F1 driver saying it was unfair on Max Verstappen after the driver told the media in Austria that it was “not nice” to deal with.

“I can’t even believe we’re having to talk about it, but I think it is significant in a way,” Brundle said in the build-up to the Grand Prix.

“Blood’s thicker than water. Max will always support his dad and other key people that have been around him for a very long time.

“It just seems petulant and unnecessary. And I think it’s so unfair on Max, actually, to make him have to answer questions like that when he’s trying to focus on two races this weekend.

“They’ve had so much success together. Every point, every podium, every victory, every World Championship Max has had is with Red Bull.

“The money they’ve collected, because the kid’s a genius in a racing car. He’s earned all of those and all of that money.

“Why do they have to spoil it with such petulant stuff?”

