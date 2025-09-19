Organisers of the proposed Formula Drivers World Championship have offered further details of the competition.

It is claimed that a number of venues have already been contacted while it has offered some guidance to prospective teams and drivers – though that in itself has raised more questions than it has answered.

World Motorsport Confederation reveals team and driver eligibility information

First announced via a press release on Wednesday, a 17-event ‘Formula Drivers World Championship’ for naturally aspirated spec formula cars was outlined in broad terms.

Set to be operated under the World Motorsport Confederation, the competition looks to be an attempt to directly challenge Formula 1 and the FIA as the premier motorsport class globally.

There was, however, little in the way of specific detail. Some of that has been addressed in its latest update, most notably team and driver eligibility.

“WMC already has open negotiations with race tracks around the world, and at the moment, we have interest from seven countries interested in hosting races in the WMC Formula Drivers World Championship™ on a multi-year basis,” the latest update provided to PlanetF1.com proclaimed.

“We will continue to negotiate until the complete calendar of 17 races is filled.”

Despite its announcement earlier this week, officials insists the competition is still in its infancy, such that it is not yet in a position to enter formal discussions with teams about potential entries.

“Negotiations have not yet officially started because we have not opened a tender for the participation of racing teams, and therefore, it is not possible to sign a participation contract,” it advised.

“However, interested teams can contact us so that they can be invited when the conditions and time for applications are publicly announced.

“At the moment, there is no problem with the timeline or deadline for interested parties to apply for entry. There will be enough time for it.”

It has also offered some guidance when it comes to drivers, revealing that 16-year-old’s will be eligible for entry under certain criteria.

“The minimum age limit for driver participation is 16 years, provided that they have had a minimum of two years of verified competition in lower formulas,” it said. “Additionally, they will have to obtain the approval of the WMC commission, composed of experienced racers in high-level formula races, and this in a test drive.

“In any case, New Drivers Days tests will be organized several times during the season, in which only new drivers can participate.

“For all drivers over 18 years of age, previous experience in formula races is required.

“For obtaining a WMC Formula License, results achieved in other competitions in the previous 3 years are recognized, and we will publish more details in the rules.”

While the latest update is clearly intended to answer some specific questions, and allay some of the concerns raised about the competition’s credibility, it highlights a number of other issues.

Some of those are administrative, such as the fact the name of the competition is inconsistent with how it was presented earlier in the week, or that PlanetF1.com could find no sign of a registered trademark for ‘Formula Drivers World Championship’.

Others are more fundamental, relating to the issuing of licenses and the recognition of other motorsport competitions and organising bodies.

Unaffiliated with the FIA, the World Motorsport Confederation bares a striking similarity to the global authority in terms of its structures and practices.

Further, while its not unheralded to have a rival to an established motorsport body – such a scenario exists in Australia with Motorsport Australia as the FIA aligned body, and the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance as its market rival – official recognition between them is somewhat unique.

That is relevant when it comes to licensing as, experience gained in competitions competing under another governing body would typically not be considered. That is a result of differing safety and driving standards, as well as general attitudes or approaches towards governance and on-track practices.

Under the FIA’s International Sporting Code, it expressly states that a non-FIA aligned event is not recognised. “Any Competition or proposed Competition not organised in conformity with the Code or with the rules of the appropriate ASN shall be considered as not being recognised.”

Further, under the FIA criteria, the weight/power ratio of the proposed WMC-run competition, roughly 0.76 kg/hp, would necessitate an International Grade A drivers’ licence. Age criteria there specifies a minimum of 17 years, not 16 as the WMC claims will be eligible for its competition.

That there is also no mention of any medical exam or theory test to obtain a licence suggests a far more relaxed attitude towards safety than competitions under the FIA banner.

While this may seem a trivial matter, it could open up a Pandora’s Box when it comes to potential legal ramifications. A robust licensing process that stands up to independent challenge is therefore of critical importance.

There is a similar lack of clarity around circuit licensing.

Under the FIA’s International Sporting Code, only Grade 1 rated venues to host racing for cars with the spedified weight/power ratio. A total of 41 such venues exist, some boasting multiple acceptable layouts, and half a dozen being street circuits.

Which of these, if any, has had discussions with WMC about a potential place on its calendar is unclear, though one might imagine Igora Drive in Russia as one potential location. Further, that it is the governing body having these conversations and not its commercial rights holder, Formula Race Management, is another curious development which blurs the lines between governance and commercial interests.

Should WMC be discussing event hosting with a venue not of Grade 1 classification would therefore be another indication of more relaxed attitudes towards safety.

Of course, these issues could – and should – be addressed as more specific details of the competition and organising body are fleshed out, but that such fundamental issues have already arisen highlights how ill-prepared it currently is.

Scepticism surrounding the competition was already high given a number of elements revealed by its initial announcement.

Headed by the controversial Zoran Stefanovic, who has attempted and failed on multiple occasions to launch his own F1 team, there is a distinct lack of clarity regarding the parties involved. The WMC website is devoid of information beyond an email address.

The organisation’s existence was made public only this week despite having been first registered in 2021, and it was unable or unwilling to provide detail to PlanetF1.com when asked for information about its work during the intervening years.

A spokesperson for the WMC was also unwilling to provide any insight into the financing of the operation, which is billed as a non-profit. Without a competition to its name, it’s unclear where the starting capital has come from. Furthermore, no registration for the organisation could could be found, however, a similarly named organisation, founded by Stefanovic does exist, though that pre-dates the claimed establishment date of WMC by more than a decade.

All told, it paints a bleak picture for the proposed competition, leaving organisers of the ‘WMC Formula Drivers World Championship’ with an uphill task to get it off the ground. Proving its authenticity, viability, and credibility, and addressing the safety implications raised by its most recent update, are all critical elements in that process.

