Two people on trial over alleged violent robbery of ex-Formula 1 driver

Two people are standing trial in the Netherlands after a violent robbery on former Minardi and Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos earlier this year.

The Dutchman had a Rolex watch and his mobile phone stolen from him in front of his home in Amsterdam back in March, after the driver-turned-pundit was reportedly hit on the head with a bat.

Now, two people are on trial for the crimes committed – though the stolen watch, believed to be worth €30,000 [£26,000], has not been recovered.

Two accused of assaulting and robbing Robert Doornbos

Reporting from Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad says the court heard that the alleged suspects, known as 20-year-old ‘Jaydon J.’ and 27-year-old ‘Amir A.’, had tracked Doornbos’ location for several weeks using a tracker under his car.

On the night of the incident, he exited his car when he was approached by a man who then hit him over the head, before Doornbos handed over his phone and watch, before the man and an accomplice fled the scene.

Two suspects were subsequently arrested, and prosecutors are demanding sentences of up to 30 months in prison for their actions.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Explained: The 2026 engine regulations set to seriously shake up Formula 1

F1 team HQs: Where each team is based and plan major upgrades

Doornbos himself, who went on to race in Champ Car, A1GP, IndyCar and other series after leaving Formula 1, was not present at the trial, with the country’s Public Prosecution Service presenting its case.

Further reporting from RTL Boulevard in the Netherlands, as quoted by the Dutch edition of GPFans, reported that prosecutors told the court: “Knowing what was about to happen he was beaten, abused. He couldn’t get away. That must have been terrible for him.

“And what is it about? Purely about money. The thoughts had in mind: money, money, money. They took the violence and fear at face value.”

The case continues.

Read next: Aston Martin issue key Honda update as factory team integration nears