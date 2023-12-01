Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton snubbed for F1 star ‘strongest of everyone’

Ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica would take Fernando Alonso over Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and the rest as he considers him the “strongest” racer on the grid.

Alonso continues to prove that age is just a number after concluding a highly-impressive first season with the ambitious Aston Martin team.

Scoring eight podiums across the F1 2023 campaign, the 42-year-old secured P4 in the Drivers’ Championship, comfortably getting the better of team-mate Lance Stroll.

Robert Kubica places Fernando Alonso at F1 pinnacle

When speaking on the Gurulandia podcast, 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner Kubica was given a choice between Alonso and seven-time World Champion Hamilton, if he were making the call over which of these F1 legends he would want in his team.

It was not a decision though which required a great deal of pondering.

“Alonso,” Kubica confirmed.

The choice was made simple for Kubica because in his opinion, Alonso is the “strongest” driver that Formula 1 has to offer.

That included when three-time World Champion Verstappen is taken into account, who has just set the new standard for dominance in an F1 2023 campaign where he claimed 19 grand prix victories.

Asked if his Alonso verdict stands up against Verstappen too, Kubica replied: “In an uncompetitive car, yes.

“In my opinion, Alonso is the strongest of everyone even with an uncompetitive car.”

Alonso is under contract for another season at Aston Martin, his opening year certainly going down well with team boss Mike Krack.

Quite simply, Aston Martin were “blown away” by what Alonso has delivered.

“I think as a team we were blown away from the first day until today,” said Krack. “To be honest with you I always thought it was a bit the honeymoon months in the beginning, but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon a bit longer.

“I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times. Especially when it was difficult. When the car was more competitive, it’s obviously easier to be constructive. But the true qualities came out [later].”

Aston Martin therefore will “absolutely” be looking to tie Alonso down to a new deal for the 2025 campaign at least.

