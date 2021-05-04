Roy Nissany and Robert Kubica will both see FP1 action in Spain, with Kubica then set to test Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres after the Spanish GP.

Kubica first signed with Alfa Romeo as their reserve driver back in 2020, but after taking on a bigger racing programme outside of Formula 1 this year Callum Ilott was drafted in as second reserve driver, covering for Kubica when the Polish racer was unavailable.

Ilott impressed on debut during FP1 at the Portuguese Grand Prix, but now responsibilities are handed back over to Kubica who will take Raikkonen’s C41 for a spin in Barcelona during the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I am looking forward to being in the car again this Friday and next week. Having last driven the C41 in Barcelona in February, I am looking forward to seeing how much the car has progressed since – both in terms of upgrades and in the team’s understanding of the package,” Kubica told the Sauber Group website.

“Driving a Formula One car is always a special experience and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s effort in the midfield battle.”

And once the race weekend is over, Kubica will then become the first Alfa Romeo driver to try out Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres which will be introduced in 2022, as part of a two-day test.

“Getting to drive the new 18-inch tyres will be a new experience and the first taste of the new world that will come into being next year,” Kubica added.

Also in action during FP1 at the Spanish GP will be Williams reserve driver Roy Nissany.

The Israeli racer, currently competing in Formula 2 with DAMS, has contested three prior practice sessions with Williams and will further add to his experience by replacing George Russell in Spain.

Nissany also contested FP1 for Williams at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2020.

“I’m very keen to get back in the car,” he said.

“Barcelona was my first FP1 session last year and we have made a lot of progress since then, so I’m looking forward to demonstrating that on track.

“It feels great to experience the steps of development each time I jump in the car.”

