Robert Kubica ‘will not’ follow Orlen from Alfa Romeo to AlphaTauri

Robert Kubica will not follow Polish sponsor Orlen from Alfa Romeo over to AlphaTauri, the Pole said to have put in final laps in an F1 car in Abu Dhabi last season.

Completing his motor racing comeback in 2018 as he returned to the Formula 1 paddock after suffering severe arm injuries in a 2011 rally crash, Kubica spent two years with Williams before signing with Alfa Romeo as their official reserve driver.

Having announced Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer Orlen as their main sponsor, it wasn’t long before Alfa Romeo also confirmed Kubica.

But after three years with the team, including appearances at the 2021 Dutch and Italian grands prix, Kubica cut ties with the Hinwil-based team at the end of last season.

With Orlen also splitting with the F1 team and heading over to AlphaTauri, it begged the question would Kubica follow suit.

The answer is, according to Polish publication Sportowefakty, no.

The publication is reporting the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner “will not be involved” in the AlphaTauri project although he will remain an ambassador of Orlen outside the world of F1.

Last season Kubica acknowledged that his time in Formula 1 could be coming to an end, the 38-year-old having contested 99 grands prix.

“I’m comfortable,” he told Motorsport.com. “In the end, I have been always very realistic.

“Let’s be honest, at 38 it’s not that you would be surprised if you will not get a drive anymore. There’s too many ifs, so let’s wait and see and react to it.

“I think my story showed never say never, of course. To be honest, the only reason I’m still here is that I get the chance to drive sometimes, and for sure the day I will not get even any car driving, probably it will be the end.”

With Orlen leaving for AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo have a new title sponsor in crypto sponsor Stake.