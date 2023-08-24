Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar future in doubt as Andretti snap up Marcus Ericsson

Romain Grosjean may be facing a fight to stay on with Andretti Autosport in IndyCar, with former F1 rival Marcus Ericsson moving to the squad.

Ericsson, who has carved out a strong career in IndyCar following his departure from F1 five years ago, was confirmed as switching to the Andretti Autosport team for 2024, with the 2022 Indy 500 winner joining Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.

Grosjean, who switched to Andretti for 2022, is believed to be the driver on the firing line within Andretti, with Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas believed to be another key signing for next season.

Marcus Ericsson gets the nod from Andretti

Ericsson, who raced with Chip Ganassi Racing, is understood to have made the move away from his team due to a smaller paycheque compared to six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, while Alex Palou also commands a higher salary.

With Ericsson now a four-time winner – one of which was the 2022 Indy 500 win, and a feat he almost repeated in this year’s race – the Swede opted to switch allegiances for the next campaign.

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said.

“Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team.

“I want to thank Michael and Dan [Towriss, Andretti team co-owner] for putting their trust in me and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the organisation. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together.

“Exciting times are ahead and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

Andretti are yet to confirm which of their car’s Ericsson will drive, but Grosjean’s #28 with DHL sponsorship is likely.

Grosjean’s IndyCar adventure may come to an end as a result of Andretti’s decision, with the French driver struggling for form in 2023. Having moved to the United States on a full-time basis with his family after his IndyCar switch in 2021, Grosjean has signed to race with Lamborghini in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

However, Grosjean is believed to have approached other IndyCar teams in securing a seat for 2024, and is eager to continue in the single-seater championship.

