Romain Grosjean gives Mercedes test update after long-held Toto Wolff offer

Romain Grosjean confirmed that his Mercedes F1 car test is still set to happen, though it is “all my fault” that it has not taken place yet.

Grosjean became a veteran of the Formula 1 scene, first making his debut back in 2009, with the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix proving to be his final F1 outing.

The Frenchman was scheduled to complete that season before leaving Haas, but a frightening fireball accident, which Grosjean thankfully survived, would cut his season and F1 career short.

Romain Grosjean still set for Mercedes F1 test

Following that distressing end to his time on the F1 grid, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff offered Grosjean the chance to move on from F1 on much better terms with a test outing in their machinery.

Still that has not taken place, though Grosjean explained that the blame for that lies with him, as he would like the chance to test the ground-effect challengers now present in Formula 1, as well as his very busy post-F1 schedule.

The rules for testing old F1 machinery mean the car must be at least two seasons old, so F1 2024 will mark the first opportunity to use a car designed to the current regulations.

Asked by GP Racing magazine if he is still keen to test with Mercedes, Grosjean replied: “Yes, absolutely. We haven’t found the time yet – and yes, it’s all my fault.

“It’s not easy though – I’m looking at 30 race weekends next year. You guys complain about 24 in F1 and I have 18 in IndyCar, seven in endurance and five in F1 with Canal+. So it’s not easy to add a test.

“But also, very selfishly, I’m trying to delay it to the point where I can actually test a new generation of cars.

“But yeah, I’m still keen to do it and whenever I see Toto he always confirms that it’s going to happen. Yes, it would be very cool to get back in an F1 car.”

Grosjean suffered burns to his hands in that terrifying Bahrain shunt, though delivered the positive news that those injuries are healing well, to the point where “95 per cent” of the time it is not on his mind.

Asked how his hands are, Grosjean said: “Good. I mean, some days it’s a bit painful, the left one. But I would say 95% of the time I don’t even think about it.”

Grosjean will switch from Andretti to Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 IndyCar campaign, alongside taking on a drive with Lamborghini in IMSA endurance racing this year.

