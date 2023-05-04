Romain Grosjean reunited with F1 trophies as Alpine bring them ‘home’ for him

Romain Grosjean has been reunited with some F1 trophies he hasn’t seen in years, thanks to the Alpine team.

Grosjean’s Formula 1 career came to an end at the conclusion of the 2020 season, with the French driver missing the final race of the year following his infamously terrifying accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

With no seat in F1 for 2021, Grosjean turned his attention to IndyCar after his recovery from his burn injuries, taking part in a part-time schedule with the Dale Coyne Racing outfit.

Embracing the lifestyle and the series, Grosjean signed up to race full-time in IndyCar for 2022 with a contract at Andretti Autosport and, with a more demanding schedule, his family moved over to the United States with him.

Romain Grosjean’s Lotus F1 trophies are delivered to his door

With Formula 1 heading Stateside for the first time in 2023 this weekend, with a race at the Miami International Autodrome for the fifth round of the season, Alpine flew over to America with the added luggage of Romain Grosjean’s Formula 1 trophies from his time with the team.

Grosjean made his F1 debut with the Enstone team in 2009, then the Renault factory squad, before getting a full-time shot with the rebranded Lotus team for 2012. He remained with Enstone until 2015, before switching to the new Haas squad for the following season.

Posting a picture to Twitter, Grosjean was sitting on the steps inside his South Florida home as he posed with eight of the 10 trophies he earned as a driver with the Lotus squad.

“Month of May couldn’t start any better,” Grosjean wrote.

“Thank you Alpine F1 Team for bringing home my Formula 1 trophies (2 more coming).”

Grosjean’s 10 podiums, all with Team Enstone, were scored at the Bahrain, Canadian, and Hungarian Grands Prix in 2012, Bahrain, Germany, South Korea, Japan, India, and the USA in 2013, and his final F1 podium at the 2015 Belgian Grand Prix.