One particularly illustrative Ron Dennis story has shed light on the healthier culture of McLaren under Zak Brown, while former F1 driver Derek Daly has warned the team it made a “huge mistake” by cutting ties with Alex Dunne.

We have all of this and more in today’s fast-paced F1 news round-up for Monday, 13 October.

F1 news: Ron Dennis vs. jeans

McLaren’s healthy working culture under Zak Brown has been cited as key to the team’s hopes of holding on to key staff members behind its F1 2025 dominance.

It comes after Ted Kravitz revealed that a Sky F1 colleague was once “kicked out” of the McLaren Technology Centre by former boss Ron Dennis for wearing jeans.

F1 news: McLaren made “huge mistake” with Dunne

Former F1 driver Derek Daly claims McLaren made a “huge mistake” parting ways with Alex Dunne amidst rumours Red Bull could pick up the Irishman for its Racing Bulls team.

McLaren and Dunne announced their shock split earlier this month, the Formula 2 driver leaving McLaren’s junior programme with immediate effect.

F1 news: Valtteri Bottas gets Mercedes show car outing

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas completed a show run in South Korea on Sunday as F1 returned to the nation for the first time in 12 years.

The event saw Bottas take to the wheel of the infamous zero-pod Mercedes W13, having missed out on the chance to drive the car in competition in 2022.

F1 news: Why Williams was disqualified in Singapore

Williams team principal James Vowles says a deep dive into Williams’ double Singapore Grand Prix qualifying disqualification revealed that a “number of systems” either weren’t in place or up to date, including the tool used to measure the DRS.

Williams had both cars thrown out of qualifying at the Marina Bay Circuit after the FW47’s rear wings failed post-qualifying inspection.

F1 news: Haas don American-themed livery for COTA

It is officially race week once more, and Haas will head for their home race – the United States Grand Prix – sporting an alternate look.

The Circuit of the Americas has traditionally been prime special livery territory for Haas, with F1 2025 being no different, the team having unveiled a design which celebrates their American roots.

