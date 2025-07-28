Nico Rosberg won’t let Jos Verstappen out of an interview that easily, while Lewis Hamilton has made a key performance hire.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up following a hectic Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 news: Nico Rosberg makes a Jos Verstappen jab

Martin Brundle’s chat with Jos Verstappen about Christian Horner’s Red Bull sacking was interrupted by Nico Rosberg, who seemed unimpressed with Verstappen’s answers.

Red Bull sacked Horner from his position as Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO three weeks ago, a bombshell decision that had pundits questioning Team Verstappen’s role.

Read more: What Nico Rosberg said to Jos Verstappen over Christian Horner sack talk

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hires new performance engineer

Lewis Hamilton revealed he has switched one of his performance engineers in his team and said they were both adapting to the mid-season alteration.

While not stating who it was, Hamilton said the engineer was from his “previous team”, suggesting the new hire came from Mercedes.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes signing as Ferrari green light major change

F1 news: Andrea Stella pinpoints the factors that will decide McLaren driver fight

Separated by just 16 points after Oscar Piastri’s Belgian Grand Prix victory, Andrea Stella believes there will be three big factors that determine whether the Australian or Lando Norris wins the title.

And he’s determined to ensure that from the team’s side, there is nothing McLaren does that influences it either way.

Read more: The three key factors set to decide Norris and Piastri title fight

F1 news: Red Bull’s broken Yuki Tsunoda promise

Starting seventh at the Belgian Grand Prix, Helmut Marko had hoped Yuki Tsunoda could score his first points in six races, but his P13 was “not what we had promised”.

Tsunoda made it through to Q3 for the Belgian Grand Prix where he was seventh fastest after new team principal Laurent Mekies made the call to give him the new spec floor that Max Verstappen was already running.

Read more: Marko issues ‘not what we had promised’ verdict on Tsunoda’s Belgian GP

F1 news: Are classic wet races a thing of the past?

Are the days of the “classic kind of wet races” over? Max Verstappen fears so after an 80-minute delay to the Belgian Grand Prix when the heavens opened up at Spa on Sunday.

Finally underway, the drivers spent four laps behind the Safety Car, and after only eight laps of running, were already swapping to slick tyres.

Read more: Max Verstappen shares biggest F1 fear after Belgian GP ‘shame’