Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ross Brawn returning to motorsport for the first time since leaving Formula 1 as new Lewis Hamilton evidence emerges after his Canadian Grand Prix overtake on Max Verstappen.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Ross Brawn joins board of MotoGP team

F1 legend Ross Brawn has joined the board of directors at the Pramac Racing MotoGP team.

It marks his first motorsport role since he left Formula One Management at the end of the 2022 season.

Brawn, 71, has become the latest high-profile figure to move into MotoGP since F1 owner Liberty Media completed its takeover of the motorcycling series last year.

Read more: Ross Brawn lands new motorsport role four years after F1 exit

F1 data analysis: How Lewis Hamilton planned Max Verstappen overtake

F1 data analysis from the Canadian Grand Prix has revealed how Lewis Hamilton planned his overtake on Max Verstappen a lap in advance.

Data shows that Hamilton increased his energy harvesting on the start-finish straight and altered his approach to the final chicane before using all the electrical power available to him to breeze past Verstappen into Turn 1.

Hamilton’s second place in Canada saw him claim his best result since swapping Mercedes for Ferrari at the start of 2025.

Read more: Verstappen undone as Hamilton’s Ferrari masterclass flips Canadian GP battle

Max Verstappen on McLaren strategy: ‘That was a great call’

Max Verstappen has quipped that it was a “great call” by McLaren to start both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on intermediate tyres at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With rain in the area, McLaren decided to gamble with Norris and Piastri – starting third and fourth respectively – for the race start.

The experiment was swiftly abandoned after the rain proved considerably lighted than expected, opening the door for Verstappen to claim the first podium finish of the Red Bull-Ford partnership.

Read more: Verstappen’s ‘great call’ to McLaren as strategy disaster gifts Red Bull two places

Charles Leclerc: Canada ‘most difficult weekend’ of F1 career

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has claimed that the Canadian Grand Prix was “probably the most difficult weekend of my Formula 1 career.”

Leclerc was convincingly outperformed by Lewis Hamilton – widely regarded as specialist at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – and came home a distant fourth, trailing his Ferrari teammate by more than 30 seconds.

Leclerc and Hamilton are now level on two podiums apiece in the F1 2026 season.

Read more: Leclerc’s Ferrari disaster laid bare as Hamilton benchmark leaves him exposed

George Russell: F1 2026 title is Kimi Antonelli’s to lose

George Russell has conceded that the F1 2026 title is now Kimi Antonelli’s “to lose” following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell suffered his first retirement of the season in Montreal after his Mercedes W17 developed a battery issue.

Antonelli extended his advantage in the championship to 43 points with his fourth successive win on Sunday.

Read more: George Russell says title is Kimi Antonelli’s ‘to lose’ after Canada DNF