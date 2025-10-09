Today’s F1 news round-up centers on a bold Flavio Briatore prediction on Lewis Hamilton and the ongoing McLaren v Alex Palou case.

Plus, find out what Valtteri Bottas’ plans are as he prepares to join Cadillac F1.

F1 news: Flavio Briatore’s big Hamilton prediction

Lewis Hamilton’s start at Scuderia Ferrari has been plagued by struggle, frustration, and even miscommunication — but that’s all set to change next year. At least, that’s the prediction from Alpine’s de facto team principal Flavio Briatore.

“Next year,” Briatore has predicted, “everything will change.”

Read more: Flavio Briatore makes big prediction about Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

F1 news: The McLaren v Alex Palou lawsuit has started

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has hit the stand to offer his testimony in an ongoing lawsuit against IndyCar champion Alex Palou regarding a contractual dispute.

Brown was accused of deleting evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages as part of the team’s ongoing pursuit of $20.7m in damages against the Spanish driver.

Read more: Evidence destroying allegations, leaked texts: McLaren v Alex Palou lawsuit heats up in court

More analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 F1 uncovered: Hidden details revealed under the lights in Singapore

👉 Russell to stay? Predicting the next move for every out-of-contract F1 driver

F1 news: Williams won’t rule out Christian Horner talks

Williams team principal James Vowles has acknowledged that, while former Red Bull Racing CEO and team boss Christian Horner has not approached the team from Grove in pursuit of a return to Formula 1, future conversations cannot be ruled out.

The former Mercedes man said there’s “no point closing the door” on change, though Williams is currently pleased with its structure.

Read more: Williams: ‘No point closing the door’ on Christian Horner amid new team search

F1 news: Valtteri Bottas on the Mercedes to Cadillac transition

Valtteri Bottas’ amenable relationship with Mercedes is set to stand him in good stead as he transitions over to work with his new Cadillac F1 team.

Bottas is currently Mercedes’ reserve driver, but has signed a deal to race with the Cadillac squad as the American manufacturer arrives on the grid.

Read more: Valtteri Bottas shares update on Mercedes’ surprising role in his Cadillac F1 preparations

F1 news: Martin Brundle has a theory…

Mercedes has not yet confirmed Kimi Antonelli for next season, and won’t until it is also ready to announce George Russell in order to avoid a “million questions”.

That’s the theory put forward by former F1 driver Martin Brundle.

Read more: Brundle’s theory on Mercedes hold-up to avoid a ‘million’ Russell questions