Oliver Rowland: Formula 1 not my aim any more

Rowland: ‘Formula 1 not my aim any more’
British racer Oliver Rowland has revealed he is no longer focusing on trying to break into Formula 1.
The 26-year-old from Sheffield had worked his way up to being a development driver for Renault and was Williams‘ official junior driver in 2018.
But the ex-Formula Renault 3.5 Series champion now has a new challenge ahead of him in Formula E after signing for the Nissan e.dams team.
“I don’t think it’s my aim anymore at all,” Rowland told Motorsport.com after being asked whether Formula 1 was still his main ambition.
“So, I’m not focusing on that so much anymore. I’ve got a big opportunity with Nissan and that can be long-term, so not so much on Formula 1 anymore.”
The opportunity for Rowland to join Nissan came after Red Bull were able to agree terms with the Formula E team over the early release of Alexander Albon, who now forms one half of Toro Rosso’s 2019 line-up.
As a result of the late switch Rowland has had very limited track time, but the team have given him assurances heading into the Formula E season opener this weekend.
“There’s pressure from myself a little bit. I want to do well,” he added.
“That’s normal, I’m a racing driver. I don’t want to go there and finish 10th or 11th, I want to go there and fight with the good guys.
“[But] they’ve made it quite clear that there’s absolutely zero pressure on me.”
Rowland also revealed that only another reserve role was on the cards for him in Formula 1 next season before Nissan came calling.
He said: “I had some options still to do more of the reserve stuff in Formula 1 and I’d have probably found something.
“My [2018] year was a bit messed up with the whole [Manor/Ginetta] LMP1 project, to be honest.
“I signed a deal to do that and it was a proper professional contract and stuff like that and it was a good step for me, although the car wasn’t quite ready and things went the way they did.
“It kind of stopped me from doing anything else.”
