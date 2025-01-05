A Formula 1 rule change inspired by Max Verstappen very well could be responsible for earning Lewis Hamilton additional testing time with Ferrari — and we’re gearing up for a Ferrari teammate battle for the ages.

All this and more in our F1 news roundup for Sunday, 5 January.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton gets an extra test thanks to Red Bull

Ferrari have added a second private test session to Lewis Hamilton’s pre-season schedule for F1 2025, it has been claimed, with an extra outing planned in Barcelona in late January.

It comes after F1’s governing body the FIA announced a key rule change for the F1 2025 season, partly inspired by Red Bull and Max Verstappen according to a report.

Read more: Ferrari add extra Lewis Hamilton test after FIA rule change inspired by Verstappen – report

F1 news: A Ferrari teammate battle for the ages

Ferrari will start out in F1 2025 backing Lewis Hamilton, with the seven-time World Champion and Charles Leclerc on course for a Monaco GP “showdown”.

That is the claim coming from ex-F1 designer turned pundit Gary Anderson, who is warning Leclerc of a major atmosphere shift at Ferrari after the team opted to sign Hamilton over retaining Carlos Sainz.

Read more: Hamilton and Leclerc ‘showdown’ predicted with Ferrari No.1 driver identified

Get up to speed ahead of F1 2025:

👉 F1 points system explained: How can drivers score points in F1 2025?

👉 Explained: F1’s track limits rules and how the FIA enforces them

F1 news: Why Alpine is heading to Mercedes power

Alpine special advisor Flavio Briatore has explained the decision to close the Renault F1 2026 engine project was “saying goodbye to something that only costs us money but brings us nothing.”

Alpine will switch to Mercedes power when Formula 1’s regulations reset from the 2026 season, with resources at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon site instead focusing on future technologies for Alpine and Renault – despite public clamour from staff to continue with their Formula 1 project.

Read more: The truth behind Renault’s power unit closure after Mercedes switch

F1 news: How about an RB21 launch date?

The Red Bull RB21 car for the F1 2025 season appears set to be launched at Formula 1’s first-ever collective launch event in London next month.

Red Bull are one of the most decorated teams in F1 history, having claimed eight Drivers’ and six Constructors’ World Championships, as well as 122 race wins, since taking over the Jaguar team two decades ago.

Read more: Red Bull RB21 launch date ‘confirmed’ in social media tease