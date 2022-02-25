Nadine Dorries, the UK Government Culture Secretary, has backed Formula 1’s response to the invasion of Ukraine with its stance on the Russian Grand Prix.

Although Formula 1 have not directly stated September’s race in Sochi is cancelled – it remained on their official schedule at the time of writing – they said it “is impossible to hold in the current circumstances”.

That could be interpreted as leaving the door ajar for the situation to change, although that would require a huge reversal on the part of the Russian leadership and appears unlikely.

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

It has also been reported that despite the wording of the Formula 1 statement, it can be safely assumed the race scheduled on September 25 will be moved to a different country – possibly a stand-in Turkish Grand Prix for a third consecutive year.

Dorries has certainly welcomed what she described as the “withdrawal” of the Russian Grand Prix, which is set to follow football’s UEFA Champions League final – moved to Paris – in being shifted as part of sanctions in response to recent events.

“The withdrawal of the Russian Grand Prix is yet another clear message to President Putin that the international sporting world will not stand by and allow him to use these events to legitimise his illegal and deadly invasion of Ukraine,” said Dorries.

“I welcome the action taken by the FIA and its drivers. We are working at pace with governing bodies linked to international sporting events due to be hosted in Russia this year and are urging them to follow suit.”

Dorries was not the only UK politician expressing that viewpoint as Jamie Stone, a Liberal Democrat MP, revealed he had written to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali – citing Sebastian Vettel’s claim that he would boycott any race held in Russia.

“It is vital the rest of the world stands united in condemning Putin’s actions, including international sporting organisations such as Formula 1,” said Stone.

“Russia must not be allowed to host prestigious sporting events, so there should be no Russian Grand Prix this year.

“We know Putin craves status and recognition on the global stage. It would be an outrage if the world sees Putin standing on the F1 podium at Sochi after the race, as he has done in recent years.

“I note with approval former World Champion Sebastian Vettel saying he would boycott the race if it is held. F1 should follow their lead and cancel the event.”