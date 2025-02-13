Formula 1 is “closely monitoring” the situation after the Democratic Republic of Congo urged the sport not to sanction what it describes as a “blood-stained” race in Rwanda.

Rwanda hosted the FIA’s annual prize-giving ceremony in December where president Paul Kagame announced that the African country was bidding for a spot on the F1 calendar.

‘Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda?’

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix,” he said.

“A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at F1 for the good progress in our discussions so far. I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves.”

His announcement was made as a bloody conflict left thousands of people dead in the DRC and displaced vast numbers.

With its roots in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which 800,000 Tutsis were killed by Hutu extremists, the latest deadly conflict reignited in 2021 when the Tutsi rebel group, M23, which according to the United Nations is backed by the Rwandan government, marched into the DRC.

Rwanda denies military support for the M23.

The DRC argues that Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebel group makes it an unsuitable host for such a prestigious international event.

The DRC’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Therese Kayikwamba Wagner wrote to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali urging him to end talks with Rwanda.

“I write to express deep concern over Formula 1’s reported ongoing talks with Rwanda to host a grand prix in its capital Kigali,” he wrote in a letter seen by City AM.

“Rwanda is currently occupying a large part of the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in collaboration with its proxy the M23, displacing over 700,000 Congolese citizens,” the letter reads.

“While I applaud Formula 1’s desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.

“Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?”

Rwanda is hoping to become the first African nation to host a grand prix since South Africa in 1993 with a permanent circuit near the capital of Kigali.

A Formula 1 spokesperson has said that the sport is “monitoring” the situation.

“We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race.

“We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”

