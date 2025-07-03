Sacked F1 steward to challenge Mohammed Ben Sulayem for FIA presidency

Former F1 steward Tim Mayer is set to confirm his candidacy for the FIA presidency ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The American has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning at which he’s expected to confirm his challenge to current FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Mayer was dismissed as an FIA steward last November, having worked in the role for more than 15 years. His last event in the position was last year’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

In the days following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mayer states he received a text message informing him that he’d been stood down.

Speaking with the BBC shortly after, he claimed his axing came because Ben Sulayem “took offence” to an appeal document filed by the organisers of the United States Grand Prix.

The FIA last year fined organisers at Circuit of The Americas for a track invasion following last year’s race. That saw a EUR 500,000 fine levied, with EUR 350,000 suspended.

In addition to his former role as an FIA steward, Mayer is also sporting organiser of the three grands prix held in the United States.

He believes that conflict, and his role in the appeal against the Circuit of The Americas fine, was at the heart of his removal.

“The official reason that will be given is they felt there was a conflict of interest with the FIA as I had led the right of review in my role as organiser,” Mayer told the BBC.

“But that is not why I was fired. Being an organiser is a role that I have fulfilled, benefiting the FIA, for over 12 years. This isn’t new.

“In spite of the matter being resolved quietly and amicably, he’s still upset and decided to fire me. After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants.”

It’s suggested elements of that right of review personally attacked the FIA president.

“I didn’t write that part of the document, but it was my job to present it,” Mayer said.

“There was no intention of trying to cause a problem with the FIA and I will continue as the sporting organiser of the three US Grands Prix. This was such a minor point that it is baffling that anyone would take such offence.”

It is against that backdrop that Mayer has now opted to stand against Ben Sulayem in the forthcoming FIA presidential election.

The American, son of former McLaren team boss Teddy Mayer, is thus far the only known challenger to the incumbent.

Mayer’s bid comes shortly after Carlos Sainz Snr announced he had elected against standing for the position, which is set to be voted upon in December.

The Spaniard cited the impact it would have on his own racing programme as the primary reason, given his commitment with Ford in the Dakar rally.

The process for electing the FIA president, set to be voted upon at the general assembly in Uzbekistan in December, is outlined in the organisation’s statutes.

Each presidential candidate must nominate a slate of individuals in other roles, including president of the senate, a deputy president, among a host of others.

Having gained strong support from a number of member clubs in key regions, Ben Sulayem holds a strong position for re-election.

