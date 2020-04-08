Daniil Kvyat believes swapping the Russian Grand Prix from Sochi to St Petersburg would be “mega” and would also be better for the fans.

Sochi has been a part of the Formula 1 circus since 2014 with the track making use of the Black Sea resort that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The circuit has yet to endure itself to the drivers or fans and is often criticised for boring races.

There is, however, talk of moving the grand prix to Saint Petersburg.

The Igora Drive circuit is being touted as a possible venue and is located 54 kilometers from Saint Petersburg.

One driver who backs the move is AlphaTauri’s Kyvat, who is also the only Russian driver on the 2020 grid.

RaceFans quotes him as having told Sky: “Yes, I would say very excited.

“If it happens, it’s going to be mega.

“I think obviously Sochi’s great still but if you’ve go to St Petersburg I always said that we will be closer to Europe and more people from Scandinavian countries will be able to join.

“And it’s going to be cool.

“It’s going to bring I think Russia a bit closer to the racing world.”

