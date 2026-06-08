Carlos Sainz blasted Nico Hulkenberg after a “stupid move” triggered a Monaco GP collision that wiped out a potential points finish.

The pair clashed at the hairpin as the race resumed following a red flag period, the impact ending Sainz’s hopes of a points finish.

Monaco GP restart clash lands Nico Hulkenberg penalty as Carlos Sainz forced out

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As the bunch approached the tight left-hander at the restart, Hulkenberg dived to the inside of Esteban Ocon’s Haas before tagging Sainz’s left-rear wheel.

It effectively ended what looked to be a double points finish for Williams which had orchestrated its drivers to maximise its return from the event.

“Very well managed race up until that restart,” said Sainz, who was running 10th at the time.

“I think we did a very good, solid pace, very good race in general. Was en route to score another couple of points this weekend.

“But unfortunately, people at the restart just decided to take stupid risks and my race was over.”

Investigated by officials, Hulkenberg was handed a penalty for causing a collision, a decision the German disagreed with.

He reasoned that, after taking the restart in 12th, he was taking avoiding action as the pack banked up heading into the hairpin, leaving him with nowhere to go.

“Esteban was swerving around a bit. I had to avoid a crash with him, therefore ended up on the very inside, all the way up on Lowe’s corner on the kerb, full steering lock.

“It’s then somehow inevitable. I came around and obviously made contact.”

The pack was unusually bunched approaching the hairpin as George Russell slowed the field at the front.

According to Hulkenberg, that led to “carnage” in the pack.

“It was pretty heated and it was pretty difficult there to not hit something or someone,” he added.

“I need to re-watch TV, but of course I’m not happy, I don’t agree with it.”

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While also caught in the thick of the midfield melee, Sainz suggested his clash with Hulkenberg could have been predicted, and avoided.

The Spaniard was running behind teammate Alex Albon at the time, and had taken a wider line into the hairpin, half opening the door for Hulkenberg.

As he cut back on corner exit, the Audi driver had nowhere to go and the pair touched, ending Sainz’s race as he limped to Portier where he retired the car after further contact with Franco Colapinto.

“In a corner like Turn 6, that we’ve raced around here hundreds of times, and we know it always bunches up and people going for a dream move get it wrong sometimes,” Sainz said of the Hulkenberg clash.

“I was the victim of it.

“Very frustrating because to throw all the effort of the team and two points in the bin is very frustrating.”

Officials reviewed the incident post-race and handed Hulkenberg a 10-second penalty, deeming he had “turned into Car 55 (Sainz) in Turn 8 causing a collision.”

Having crossed the line ninth, the penalty dropped him out of the points, leading him 13th in the final classification.

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