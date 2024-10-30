The Brazilian GP is not far away, and the early weather forecast is suggesting that rain may hit Interlagos through the weekend.

Of course, as the weekend approaches the forecast is subject to change, but at time of writing multiple forecasts suggest that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix could have the potential for rain.

Brazilian GP weather: Early forecast for possible rain on Saturday and Sunday

Interlagos is no stranger to wet weather, with multiple dramatic races in Brazil over the years having come under the backdrop of showers – perhaps most famously the 2008 title decider that saw Lewis Hamilton take his first World Championship with a last-corner overtake on the final lap, with Toyota’s Timo Glock looking to reach the end on slick tyres.

More recently, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen took a shock pole position as the track dried in a thrilling wet-dry qualifying session in 2022, going fastest in Q3 in a track that was already on the edge between dry and intermediate tyres before a red flag stoppage.

When the drivers re-emerged, the track was too wet to improve and the Dane took Haas’ first ever pole position, to his and the team’s delight – saying over team radio that “I’ve never, ever felt like this in my life!”

As for the upcoming weekend, multiple forecasts for the Interlagos circuit place Friday 1st November to be a dry day, with just the single free practice session and Sprint qualifying to come.

For Saturday 2nd, however, varying forecasts suggest an approximate 30% chance of rain during the afternoon – with the Sprint set to be followed by Grand Prix qualifying later in the day.

And for Sunday 3rd November, a forecast from the BBC suggests a 70% chance of thundery showers within Sao Paulo itself for much of the day, with the circuit situated just outside the city – and other forecasts suggesting a lower chance of rain, albeit with gusts of wind upwards of 40 km/h,

Sao Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast, Interlagos [as of Wednesday 30th October, subject to change]:

Friday 1st November: 26°C, sunny spells

Saturday 2nd November: 27°C, cloud cover, 30% rain chance

Sunday 3rd November: 26°C, cloud cover, 70% rain chance

What are the F1 session times for the São Paulo Grand Prix?

[All times local, GMT in brackets]

Friday November 1

FP1: 11:30-12:30 [14:30-15:30]

Sprint Qualifying: 15:30-16:14 [18:30-19:14]

Saturday November 2

Sprint race: 11:00-12:00 [14:00-15:00] [24 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 [18:00-19:00]

Sunday November 3

Race: 14:00 [17:00] [71 laps or 120 minutes]

