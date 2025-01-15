Sauber have announced team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi will be leaving the team at the end of the month, to take on a “new adventure.”

Alunni Bravi had been the leading public face of the Sauber operation since 2023 in the role of team representative, having previously served as their general counsel and managing director, as well as sitting on their board.

Sauber team representative ends ’emotional time’ with team before Audi transition

Jonathan Wheatley has already been confirmed as Audi’s first team principal for when the marque joins the sport in 2026, with the former Red Bull sporting director set to take up the role after a period of gardening leave.

Alunni Bravi will be departing the team and moving on with Sauber issuing a “heartfelt goodbye” to their team representative, who spent eight years with the Hinwil-based squad in a variety of capacities.

Sauber’s chief operating officer and chief technical officer, Mattia Binotto, said: “Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro, a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years.

“Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike. As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future.”

Looking ahead to further key milestones in the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 2025 livery predictions: Red Bull grant Verstappen’s wish; McLaren, Hamilton go retro?

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

Alunni Bravi added: “It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end. Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.

“This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.

“As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years. This team is a family and has a bright future ahead.”

Read next: F1 2025 car launches: When is each new car launched ahead of the new season?