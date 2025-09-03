An emotional farewell for Sauber at Monza as major Audi F1 2026 clue revealed

After two decades of continuous use, Sauber will say goodbye to its home away from home at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, coinciding with the same week that Audi has revealed a new design language that is set to permeate across the manufacturer’s motorsport efforts, including F1.

Sauber’s hospitality unit will be packed away by the Swiss team for the final time at the conclusion of this weekend at Monza, with the paddock’s oldest unit to be sold off as Audi introduces a brand-new hospitality home next season.

Sauber has used same hospitality unit since 2006

As the last European race of the F1 2025 season, the teams will supply their own hospitality units, shipped by road freight, for the final time this year as flyaway venues require them to either use more temporary structures from local suppliers, or on-site buildings constructed for this purpose by the circuits themselves.

All the teams ship their own hospitality units, colloquially referred to as the ‘motorhomes’, which are used as the base of operations for their trackside activities.

These are separate to the engineering trailers and garage-side structures each team also brings along, which house all the car components, tools, and paraphernalia that an F1 team needs to go racing.

After 20 years, Sauber will say goodbye to its hospitality unit, a building that drivers such as Sergio Perez, Kimi Raikkonen, Kamui Kobayashi, Nico Hulkenberg (twice!), and Charles Leclerc have called home while out on the road during an F1 season.

It’s played host to a few major celebrations too, such as Kobayashi’s podium at his home race in Japan 2012, Hulkenberg’s recent podium at Silverstone, Perez’s three podiums in 2012, and Robert Kubica’s one and only career win at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix.

First introduced at the 2006 San Marino Grand Prix, the first European race of the first season under the team’s stint as BMW-Sauber, the unit – built by German manufacturer Bischoff + Scheck – was the home for Kubica and Nick Heidfeld as race drivers, as well as then-team boss Mario Theissen.

It’s the oldest of the 10 team’s hospitality units, with McLaren’s current unit being an overhauled version of the Brand Centre first introduced in 2007.

Audi to introduce new motorhome as Concept C offers major design clues

Next year, Sauber becomes the Audi F1 factory team and, with that takeover, will come a brand-new hospitality unit with a very different look.

As for how it will look, PlanetF1.com understands that the reveal of Audi’s new all-electric two-seater sports car in Milan could offer a major hint.

This week, Audi launched its Concept C in Milan, confirming that it is embarking on a new design philosophy as part of a fundamental realignment of the company.

The car itself takes inspiration in its design from the 1936 Auto Union Type C racing cars.

“With a design that focuses on clarity, Audi is taking a bold step towards a reduced and timeless aesthetic that will continue to differentiate the company in times of increased competition,” the company said on Tuesday.

“The new approach is made apparent by a design language, which unmistakably embodies the brand’s identity. Audi stands for distinctive design, uncompromising quality, and sophistication.”

With the car the first indication of Audi’s new design language, its “athletic minimalism” could offer major hints as to how the F1 team, and its hospitality unit, could be kitted out next year.

“Preparations for our start in Formula 1 are moving at full speed,” said Audi’s Gernot Dollner.

“We look forward to giving all fans a concrete preview of what to expect from us in Formula 1 starting next year.”

This preview is actively being worked on at present, with a reveal of this new aesthetic expected, at the earliest, in early November, although this yet to be fully firmed up.

