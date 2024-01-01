Sauber finally unveil F1 2024 identity after teasing new team name

The wait for Sauber to reveal their new identity for F1 2024 is now over, with the team to be officially known as Stake F1 Team from the new season onwards.

Their rebranding from Alfa Romeo had been officially listed as ‘Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’ on the FIA’s entry list for the 2024 season, but the team revealed that this would not in fact be their official name.

The team teased a New Year’s Day announcement on social media, writing: “Just when you thought the sizzle was over, we’re about to raise the stakes even higher.”

Stake F1 Team to join the grid for 2024 and 2025 ahead of Audi entry with Sauber

The team has now confirmed that betting brand Stake is now Sauber’s exclusive title partner for 2024 and 2025, which will see them take over the naming rights of the Hinwil-based team for the next two seasons.

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path.

“Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula One’s growing fan base to enhance its own community; but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1.

“We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake’s ambassadors, including Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla.

“2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther: we are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

Edward Craven, Co-Founder of Stake, added: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring an electrifying and brand-new identity into our Formula One team, kickstarting the F1 season with a bold team name, Stake F1 Team.

“Fuelled by deep passion for speed, innovation, and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights from 2024 and beyond.

“The upcoming years will be a thrilling ride with some mind-blowing activations planned that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, brace yourselves and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!”

Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer of Stake said: “The past season has been a testament to the marketing and media value that Stake has brought to the F1 team, especially within the digital landscape.

“The first phase of this partnership has succeeded in increasing global brand awareness for all stakeholders. At Stake, we are prepared to take the team’s reach, fanbase and visibility to unprecedented levels.

“Our strategy will be focused on delivering unforgettable experiences that highlight our unwavering commitment and dedication to innovation, entertainment, and global connectivity.”

Sauber Group will have a majority takeover take place in time for the 2026 regulations by Audi, with the German manufacturer already said to be working on a power unit for Formula 1’s significant regulation changes to come into place that season.

