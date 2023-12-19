Sauber tease another new name announcement with fans told to ‘think again’

The identity under which the Sauber team might actually race in F1 in 2024 apparently isn’t nailed down just yet…

With Alfa Romeo’s partnership with the Sauber squad coming to an end, all eyes were on the FIA’s entry list this week to see what name the Swiss outfit had lodged to race under for 2024.

Heading into a two-year period before the arrival of Audi to Hinwil, Sauber’s name was revealed as ‘Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’, with Kick.com acquiring the naming rights for the 2024 car – the KICK Sauber C44. At least, that’s what they wanted us to believe…

Sauber tease another rename before 2024

In an unexpected social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Sauber hinted the name released on the FIA entry list may not be the final product just yet.

“It seems our recently released team name has been getting a lot of attention…” teased the announcement.

“While we’re not ready to unveil the final result yet, we are aware of what’s at stake.

“Rest assured, we’re on a mission to unleash the most exciting team identity this team has ever seen.

“Gone are the days of the short and sweet. We’re cooking up a feast.”

The post included the date of January 1st 2024, indicating the date on which the next unveiling in the ongoing mystery of Sauber’s identity will be made.

Tagging sponsor Stake.com, and using the word ‘serving’ to tease the date, the number of food-related puns suggests the announcement may have something to do with food… Colour us intrigued!

With the team embarking on a new journey without Alfa Romeo’s partnership, the increase in prominence for Stake and Kick over recent months is likely to result in a very different livery for 2024.

“Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention,” said Sauber Group Managing Director and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula 1.

“With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans.”

