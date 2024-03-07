Max Verstappen and Red Bull shrugged off their practice woes from Bahrain to get their set-up spot-on in Saudi Arabia as the reigning World Champion set the pace ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez.

But while F1 fans could note another P1 for Verstappen, fourth-placed George Russell was only 0.28s down.

Max Verstappen tops first practice session of 2024

On a windy and hot afternoon, the track temperature 42’C, the drivers and teams geared up for a trying afternoon’s opening practice at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

The 6.1km anti-clockwise circuit, of which 73 percent of the lap is at full throttle, with its seven true corners is hard on the drivers and even harder on the cars and brakes.

Lewis Hamilton set the opening time, a 1:32.5, for the Mercedes driver but it was Lando Norris who was P1 after all 20 drivers had completed a lap with a 1:31.8.

Focusing on the hard and medium Pirelli tyres, George Russel went quickest with a 1:30.8 ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Interestingly, in the wake of Russell and Verstappen’s complaints that F1 needs to raise the car’s ride-heights, it was noted that it was Verstappen complaining in FP1 – Red Bull having been the one team that didn’t have the issue in years one and two of the ground-effect aerodynamic cars.

Slapping on soft tyres for the second half of the session, Lando Norris laid down a 1:30.4 but that was pipped by Verstappen’s 1:30-flat. And then came Russell, pipping Verstappen by 0.003s, prompting a smile from his team boss Toto Wolff.

The reigning World Champion upped his pace to a 1:29.6 to pull three-tenths clear of Russell. At a time when Ferrari’s debris woes were in full force, Charles Leclerc picked up a bag but still went third. Fernando Alonso then jumped up into second place.

As the drivers switched to race run, Verstappen’s 1:29.6 stood as the time to beat ahead of Alonso, Perez, Russell, and Leclerc in a traffic-jammed final 15 minutes.

Times

v1 Max VERSTAPPEN 1:29.659

2 Fernando ALONSO +0.186

3 Sergio PEREZ +0.209

4 George RUSSELL +0.280

5 Charles LECLERC +0.371

6 Carlos SAINZ +0.505

7 Lando NORRIS+0.572

8 Lewis HAMILTON +0.577

9 Lance STROLL +0.921

10 Alexander ALBON +1.088

11 Valtteri BOTTAS +1.124

12 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.258

13 Esteban OCON +1.286

14 Logan SARGEANT +1.307

15 Oscar PIASTRI+1.318

16 Yuki TSUNODA +1.377

17 Pierre GASLY+ 1.387

18 Guanyu ZHOU +1.472

19 Nico HULKENBERG +1.752

20 Kevin MAGNUSSEN+1.918

